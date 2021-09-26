Harry now ‘sounds American & tried to be a rock star’ at Covid event, but is a ‘warm-up act’ to Meghan, says expert

PRINCE Harry appears to have picked up an American twang and tried to be a “rock star” at the Global Citizens Live, according to a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took turns with the mic as they preached to millions watching the event across the world about the need to ensure vaccines were shared with third world countries.

6 Meghan and Harry at the Global Citizen Covid concert in Central Park Credit: Getty

6 Body language expert Judi James said Harry appears to be a ‘warm-up’ act to Meghan Credit: Getty

Body language guru Judi James said Harry showed signs of “showboating” as he tried to egg on the crowds, but he was a “warm up” act to the star of the show, Meghan Markle.

Speaking to Fabulous, she said: “Despite the rather smart suit he clearly decided to take to the stage in the style of a US rock concert MC, with his rather self-conscious-looking revving up of the crowd.”

Judi pointed out that Harry appeared to be sounding more American as he lengthened words such as New York City.

She explained: “His prolonged shout-outs of words like ‘Thank yeeew…’ to ‘New York Citaaaay…’ showed a love of Americanisation in his performances now and he even cupped his hand to his ear in an attempt to work the crowd by egging them on to respond.

“This showboating should have come with body language follow-up rituals of confidence but instead he became a warm-up man to the real star, Meghan.”

The crowds were heard cheering as the couple affectionately cuddled up to each other on stage.

Judi added: “The ‘Corporate Power Couple’ they posed as on the Times cover was clearly less popular to this crowd than the ‘Royal Romantics’ that they clearly also are.

“The theme in both incarnations though is that it seems to be Meghan who is the star of the show and more of the leader while Harry is moving more into warm-up and back-up man.”

During their appearance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gushed that “where you’re born should not dictate your ability to survive”.

The massive event was the climax of the couple’s New York City tour which saw them meet high-powered politicians, hug students and pose for photo ops.

The Central Park event saw Meghan dazzle in a white dress with embellishments while Harry wore a black suit and white shirt.

Speaking over cheers in a celebrity-style appearance, Harry, 37, said: “Look at all of us here 60,000 strong together in New York City! Are we prepared to do what’s necessary to end this pandemic?”

He then put his hand to his ear, encouraging the crowd to shout and cheer their support.

His wife Meg, 40, then took the floor, grinning as she exclaimed “hi everybody” to the crowd.

Forced to hesitate occasionally as her speech was interrupted by cheers, the duchess said: “It is so good to be back here with all of you.

“Look, we know it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever, we get it, it’s a lot, and some people are just over it but if everyone’s over it, it will never be over.

“There is so much we can do today that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that’s why we’re all here.

“We’re able to be here tonight because the most brilliant scientists, researchers, front line workers have risked their lives to protect our global community.

“They are our humanitarian heroes.”

The couple left kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, three months, at their Montecito home as they went on the whirlwind trip of New York.

6 Harry cupped his hand to his ear in an attempt to work the crowd by egging them on to respond Credit: Reuters

6 The Central Park event saw Meghan dazzle in a white dress with embellishments while Harry wore a black suit and white shirt Credit: AP

6 The crowds were heard cheering as the couple affectionately cuddled up to each other on stage Credit: Getty

6 The massive event was the climax of the couple’s New York City tour Credit: Getty

