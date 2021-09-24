Harry and Meghan gets State Protection from Secret Service on £1,000-a-night New York Trip

Making the most out of their journey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the city’s highest building – the One World Trade Center, built on the former World Trade Center and its One World Observatory.

Harry and Meghan reportedly receive security protection from the Secret Service on their £1,000-a-night New York trip.

They arrived in New York to appear at the star-studded 24-hour global TV event Global Citizen Live in Central Park.

The couple made the most of their visit by visiting the One World Trade Center. It was built on the same site as the former World Trade Center.

Harry and Meghan were escorted by a bodyguard who claimed to be from the Department of Homeland Security.

On Thursday, he was seen at the $1,300-a night Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan. He was also escorting the couple.

The man told a DailyMail.com reporter he was part of a DH security detail but didn’t specify which agency.

Yesterday, Meghan & Harry were photographed together as they stepped into public for their One World trade trip.

Meghan wore an all-black outfit, including an Emporio Armani jacket. Her hair was pulled back in a bun, and she wore matching aquazzura Aquazzura heels. Harry also wore a black suit.

They met with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante. They also met with Kathy Hochul, New York governor.





It’s not yet known what they discussed during their morning meeting. It is believed that their dark outfits were chosen to commemorate the 9/11 memorial.

As they posed for pictures on the observation deck, Meghan was asked if she was enjoying her visit to New York, and she replied: “It’s wonderful to be back, thank you.”

The engagement is the first time Meghan has been seen in public since giving birth to daughter Lilibet in June, while the trip also marks the couple’s first-ever joint visit to New York City.

Page Six reports Meghan and Harry are believed to have traveled to New York alone, and their children, two-year-old Archie and three-month-old Lilibet, are staying at home in California.

They will be staying in NYC until Saturday when they will attend the Global Citizen Live event at Central Park.

At the event, they will “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere”.