Cricket ‘Batsmen’ renamed ‘Batters’ as the sport tries to become more gender neutral

A cricket law which dates back over 250 years has been amended to replace the term “batsman” with “batter” in a bid to make the sport more inclusive.

With immediate effect, the gender-neutral term will replace the current phrase. It has been part of the cricket rules book since 1744.

This will allow for more harmony between the women’s and men’s games, as most female cricketers refer to themselves as “batters”.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) introduced the change, which is responsible for regulating various rules and regulations within the sport. This was a change that was initially considered but rejected in 2017.







That was when the rules were last reviewed. There has been a change in heart over the past four years and the term “batter” will now be joined by the gender-neutral terms of “bowler” or “fielder”

The pressure on the governing body has been increased by the growing popularity of the women’s game.

The Hundred tournament this summer, in which the men’s as well as women’s tournaments were run together, was a huge success and may have been motivating.

An official statement read: “MCC believes that the use of gender-neutral terminology helps reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all.

“The amendments are a natural evolution from work already undertaken in this area as well as an essential part of MCC’s global responsibility to the sport.

“The changes are effective immediately and updates have been made to the Laws of Cricket published (online), with the Laws of Cricket App and printed editions to be amended accordingly at their next updates.







“A number of Governing Bodies and media organisations are already using the term ‘batter’ in their Playing Conditions and reporting.

“We expect and encourage others to adopt the updated terminology following today’s announcement of the change to the Laws.

“The move to ‘batter’ is a natural progression, aligning with the terms of bowlers and fielders that already sit within the Laws.”

The change was received positively by the cricket community with Michael Vaughan, ex-captain of England, stating: “Let’s be honest if this has annoyed you get a life .. it’s absolutely fine & a good move .. #OnOn.”