Harrowing footage shows students jumping from windows as black-clad gunman kills 5 in uni rampage

HORRIFIED students were seen jumping from windows and fleeing for their lives at a university after a gunman stormed the campus.

Perm State University, Russia massacre left at least five people dead and ten others injured.

3 Students run for their lives as they leap from the windows at Perm State University Credit: East2West

3 The gunman is seen prowling the campus wearing tactical gear Credit: East2West

A lone gunman was seen walking into the building holding a clearly visible firearm.

“When the people saw the shooter and heard the shots, some managed to leave the building, others locked themselves in classrooms,” One account said so.

One account said that many students were seen leaping after jumping from a second floor window.

The university flashed a message to frightened staff and students saying: “If you are currently inside the university, please, try to shut yourself from inside the room, and stay inside.

“If you are on the campus, please leave if possible.

“If you are on the way to the university – TURN BACK”

According to some reports, the gunman was identified as Timur Beksurov, 18-year-old student. He was later said to have been defeated.

The university said he was detained alive but seriously wounded.

Some accounts claimed that he had been shot to death, but this was not confirmed immediately.

In messages sent by the suspect before the siege, he was quoted saying he “liked causing pain to people”.

He described himself as “unstoppable”

“I could have fooled every psychiatrist,” he said of a test to get his gun license.

“At least I will feel alive for the last ten minutes of my life,” He wrote.

“I detest myself as much as I test all of you.”

3 Police arrived on the scene and shot dead the gunman Credit: Reuters

He said: “I want to leave as much pain in the world as I can so everyone I can’t kill will remember this day forever….

“I will do all in my power to kill as many as I can.

“Only a few of you deserve to live.”

Numerous ambulances arrived at campus in large numbers.

The Turkish-made Huglu rifle 12-caliber Huglu gun was carried by the shooter.

His messages suggested that he was planning a massacre for several months and only decided to make it happen at the university.

