Halyna’s Parents Are ‘Trapped” in Ukraine During Russian Invasion

Matt Hutchins (Halyna’s Widower) shared the news on Friday to his private Twitter account. He explained that Halyna was visiting Kyiv with her family, according to NPR.

“Ukrainian refugees need humanitarian corridors. Halyna’s family is trapped in Kyiv because of the danger of travel,”According to the outlet, he wrote. Hutchins said that Halyna’s parents Olga Androsovych and Anatoly Androsovych stayed in Kyiv. “to prepare for the worst.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion into Ukraine on February 24. Parts of Kyiv continue to face attacks from Russian forces, and some civilians, including Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, have died.

Hutchins said that Halyna’s mother was a nurse for over a decade, and that she continues to work in a local hospital. “because her country needs her, but also because they cannot leave safely,” NPR reported.

Hutchins assured Twitter followers that Halyna’s younger sister, Svetlana (age 3), and her 3-year-old daughter, traveled from Kyiv through Romania to continue into Western Europe.

Insider asked Hutchins representatives for their opinion, but they didn’t immediately respond.

According to the outlet, Halyna was born in Zhytomyr in Ukraine in 1979. She spent her childhood at a Soviet naval base. After she moved to the United States, Halyna retained her Ukrainian citizenship. She then married Hutchins. They were married 16 years. They have a 9-year old son, Andros.





Halyna Hutchins is at the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers’ Reception at Cafe Terigo, January 28, 2019, Park City, Utah.



Fred Hayes/Getty Images







Halyna was killed in an accident while on set for Alec Baldwin’s film. “Rust.”According to authorities, Baldwin killed Halyna while shooting a prop gun. He also injured Joel Souza.

Hutchins said that he was still grieving the death of Halyna.

“I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation,”He said. “I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic.”

In February 2022, Halyna’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin over the shooting. Later that month, Hutchins publicly spoke out for the first time since Halyna’s death and said he was “so angry”Baldwin didn’t take responsibility.

“The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,”He said this during his appearance on Today.