Hair Skipper and hand walker feature in The Guinness World Records 2021!

A woman who can skip with her hair and the fastest cat and dog on a scooter are just some of the standout stars included in the latest edition of the Guinness World Records.

On Thursday, the Guinness World Records 2022 will be released. It features many new record-breakers from around the globe.

Zion Clark from Ohio USA is one of this year’s record breakers after he completed the fastest 20m walking on two hands, in 4.78 seconds.

Clark was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome. He was born without legs. His perseverance led to him being introduced to wrestling at elementary school.

Clark, 23, hopes to be the first American athlete to participate in Paralympic (wheelchair-racing) and Olympic (wrestling).

Pratik Mohite (Maharashtra India) is another example. At 3ft 4in (102cm), he was the shortest competitive bodybuilder (male).

Mohite began bodybuilding after seeing the sport as a representation of being fit and strong, wanting to take part even if others saw him as “weak”.

Another of the record-breakers is Laetitia Ky, from Abidjan in Ivory Coast who holds the record for the most skips over a person’s own hair in 30 seconds.

She achieved 60 skips by braiding her natural hair and adding extensions to sculpt her skipping “rope”.

The 25-year old is well-known for her sculptures made with her hair. She draws inspiration from different hairstyles precolonial women in her African culture.

Lollipop and Sashimi, a Canadian cat and dog duo, broke records by becoming the fastest cat and dog to cross 5 m on a scooter in 4.37 seconds.

Proud owner Melissa Millett said the pair both enjoyed solo scootering but came up with the trick on their own after both hopping on together one day.

Bethany Lodge, the gymnast, was the record-holder of the fastest 100m forward rolls (42.64 seconds) and the most backward somersaults burpees in 30 seconds (five).

After initially struggling to keep motivated during the coronavirus outbreak, Bethany Lodge set out to achieve the records as a fitness goal.

Also featured for 2022 is Paige Olsen’s dog Lou, who at 34cm has the longest ears on a living dog, as well as Morgan Parsley, whose 30.9cm feet are the largest on a teenager, and Oliver Richters, the tallest competitive bodybuilder (male) standing at 7ft 1.9in (218.3cm).

There are also chapters on environmental heroes, pop culture icons, and sporting heroes.