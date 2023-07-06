Hailey Bieber takes unretouched photos of her lunch date with Justin Bieber without makeup in New York

HAILEY BIEBER was spotted having a relaxed lunch with friends and her husband.

The model displayed her off-duty fashion sense, ditching her usual glam for a casual day out.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen in the pictures enjoying a sunny day at Southampton, New York.

Sant Ambroeus is a hotspot for celebrities. The couple ate there with their friends.

Justin dressed in baggy pants and an oversize tee with a white hat.

Hailey, the social media star, was wearing knee-length denim with a belt made of black leather. She also wore white socks with brogues.

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter added an cropped gray tanktop, which showed off her flat stomach.

Hailey’s short, brunette hair was pulled into a bun and she wore gold jewellery.

As she chatted at her outdoor table, the star wore tiny black shades.

LOVE TRIANGLE

Hailey and Justin were happy to be out for a meal, after enduring drama from the start of their relationship.

Since Hailey started dating Justin, all eyes have been on Hailey’s relationship with Selena Gomez, 30.

Justin and Selena’s romance was on-and-off from 2010 through 2018, until they decided to call it quits.

Soon after, Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018.

At first, fans were outraged and claimed that she stole Justin from Selena, but she has since put those rumors to rest.

Hailey was first seen in September 2022.Alexandra Cooper’s Call Her DaddyShe reveals in a podcast details of her relationship with Justin, and Justin’s ex.

“I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that’s the end of it,” Hailey stated on the show.

HAMPTONS STYLE

Hailey’s casual ensemble was in stark contrast with her glamourous look from earlier this week.

The model attended a star-studded Fourth of July party at Michael Rubin’s estate in the Hamptons on Monday.

Hailey was joined by Justin, alongside celebrities such as Dixie D’Amelio, Jay-Z, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez, according toPage Six.

The event was all white, so she wore an ultra-skintight outfit.

Hailey wore a dress that hung loosely around her neck. Two thin straps hung at the back.

The star’s body was hugged by the ruched fabric, which reached just below her hips. In the middle there is a large slit that reveals her thighs.

She accessorized her look with earrings that dangled, as well as a variety of sparkly necklaces.

