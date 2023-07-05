Some Parents Are Offended by Principal’s Dress Code but Others Call it “Discriminatory”.

Carlotta brown sent home a note to inform parents of the dress code. It wasn’t a change to an existing policy for students, but a code of conduct for parents. Source: Houston ISD

Houston’s high school is causing a stir for adopting a strict dress code for students and parents alike.

The majority of children spend more daily time at school, with friends and teachers than with their parents. But that does not mean they don’t learn at home.

Carlotta outley brown, principal at James Madison High school decided to introduce a dress-code for parents.

My mom made sure we always looked neat and clean.

Principal Brown wishes to make sure that all parents who send their children to James Madison High School set an example. The memo that she has sent lists the clothing items which are “prohibited”. This includes both students and parents visiting the school. Articles banned included pajamas and house shoes (slip on Uggs or Flip flops), underwear that was visible, hair rollers as well as bonnets, du-rags/satin caps/du-rags.

Dress code bans leggings and excessively torn or ripped jeans. Daisy Dukes (aka Short shorts) are also prohibited, as well as short dresses, tops that reveal too much skin, and long and baggy shirts.

Many parents were in agreement with some aspects of the school’s dress code. However, they took issue with the section about bonnets and hair rollers.

Some have even gone so far as calling the language “discriminatory” because they felt it was unfairly targeting different races, classes and genders.

Tomiko Miller told the JMHS Student. Houston Chronicle, “I’m almost insulted. It was definitely discriminatory. The language used was offensive. And I’m African American — and if it’s misty outside and I have a hair bonnet on, I don’t see how that’s anyone’s business.”

Source: istock

Zeph Capo, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, said the language and codes pertaining to women’s hair were “belittling…classist…[and] offensive.” “He went on to discuss head wraps, in particular.

“I’m sorry — this principal may have plenty of money and time to go to the hairdresser weekly and have her stuff done. Who are you, to pass judgment on others? It is not offensive to wear a head wrap. “It shouldn’t be controversial.”

You can also find out more about The Houston Chronicle When I contacted school administrators to ask about their dress code policy for parents, neither Outley Brown, the principal, nor the other teachers responded.

The memo appeared to have been issued only a few days after the parent who was refused entry was sent away. After high school After she arrived in “a T-shirt dress with a headscarf” for her daughter’s enrollment.

She demanded to be shown a dress code for the school that prohibited her from wearing the attire she was wearing on campus.

Screenshot: Source: Kprc 2.

Ellen DeGeneres has praised Outley on her show in the past for her outstanding teaching skills. She “dedicates her life seven days a weeks to her students, who are mostly homeless or poor.” Ellen DeGeneres praised her for being the principal of Peck elementary school in New York City, where she served as the principal for 14 years. Target also gave her $100,000 to upgrade Peck’s campus.

Peck Elementary has also earned several awards at the national level. The school was even recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2008. Funnily enough, the profile detailing Outley Brown’s work at Peck noted her firm stance on the way parents dressed in school: “Early in Principal Brown’s tenure, some parents showed up at school in inappropriately informal dress. She then took the parents and told them they could not come to school in such a manner and she firmly sent them away.

Source: wikimedia commons