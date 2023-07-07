Kelly Ripa, Live’s Kelly Ripa changes her look in off-duty photos. She ditches dresses and opts for sneakers and tee shirts.

LIVE! with Kelly & Mark host Kelly Ripa has been caught strolling through New York City in a completely new style.

Kelly, who is a Live! star, walked leisurely around the Big Apple in her free time and embraced her hipster nature.

6 Live! with Kelly & Mark star Kelly Ripa was caught sporting a new look in New York City ABC

6 Kelly strolled along the street of the city wearing a tanktop and long skirt Credit: TheImageDirect.com

6 Kelly’s boho inspired outfit was paired with white sneakers Credit: TheImageDirect.com

The 52-year old TV host was trudging along the sidewalk with a heavy backpack.

Kelly’s lean, muscular arms flowed out of the white tanktop that fitted snugly around her small torso.

The dark-blue waist-high skirt almost reached her ankles.

Kelly’s white sneakers were captured in the middle of the walk by the photographers.

This is how she usually appears off air when she is not hosting the morning show.

Kelly’s everyday look changed dramatically in May when she was out in public wearing a white t-shirt and casual pants.

Kelly chose a V-neck long sleeved gray shirt and paired it with white jeans. She also wore white sneakers.

As she carried her things in her arms, it looked like she was on the go.

Her phone was among them, as well as what appeared to be an eyeglass case and a dark backpack.

It appeared that she was traveling with someone from her team or security.

She appears to be talking with her partner in each picture.

Kelly’s TV appearances are usually glamorous.

Letting rip

Mark Consuelos (52), Kelly’s 52-year-old husband, halted Live! The show was interrupted mid-show by a member of the audience who had been distracting.

The presenter interrupted his wife Kelly Ripa’s story after spotting a young man wearing a Michigan State University Spartans T-shirt.

Mark and Kelly – whose youngest son Joaquin, 20, attends the University of Michigan – are fervent supporters of the Michigan Wolverines.

At the start of the Live! Mark held out his hand at the beginning of an episode on Live!

He replied: “Babe I have to tell you something.” “When you are telling me this story, I am a little distracted.”

Kelly was confused and asked: “Why?”

He looked at the back row of the crowd and said, “I can see Michigan State back there!”

Kelly noticed the man in question and said jokingly: “Oh, I think you’re trying to provoke us!”

Mark said: “Yeah you are provoking us!”

The young man grinned proudly at his hosts, wearing a dark-green T-shirt.

Mark shouted, “Go White!” The man responded with “Go White!” after Mark began a Spartans classic cheer.

Kelly replied: “Okay, we’ll say ‘Go Blue’! Because this is yellow, she said as pointed towards her dress.

The television star was referring the the Michigan Wolverines’ colors, yellow and navy.

Mark said, “Welcome to Michigan State,” and laughed at the fan.

Kelly said: “Very funny.”

6 The photos of Kelly show how she dresses outside of Live! Credit: Getty

6 Kelly, a t-shirt and linen pants with white sneakers were photographed by paparazzi on May 5, 2009. Kelly Ripa/Instagram