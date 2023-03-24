Hailey and Justin Bieber have more in common than people think. Experts say there is a likely reason he hasn’t defended Hailey.

Social media users are convinced Justin and Hailey Bieber have a problem with their marriage due to Hailey’s bullying scandal.

A body language expert claims the pair are more in sync than people think. Justin is likely to not publicly defend his wife as she has faced tremendous online backlash.

Last month, Hailey Jenner (social media user) accused Selena that she was bullied by Kylie Jenner and Kylie Jenner with post in which they mocked Selena’s eyebrows.

Hailey soon faced harsh criticisms from her critics, calling her a “mean little girl” as well as accusing her to be obsessed with copying Selena’s moves over the years.

Selena appealed to her fans for help, posting on Instagram Hailey’s death threat.

TikTok has many users speculating that Hailey might be more involved in Justin’s marital life than Justin.

They have also noticed that Justin has not publicly supported their relationship during this turmoil.

But body language expert Patti Wood The U.S. Sun was informed by The U.S. Sun about recent photos showing two connected people.

According to her, Justin isn’t speaking out for a reason other than obvious.

“Look at their feet — the forward leg movement and the backward leg movement,” Wood said, referring to photos of Justin and Hailey in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

“It is almost a textbook for matching and mirroring.

It’s not common for people of different heights and ages to do that. This is not something that they are able to control.

It’s a sign that the couple are in sync.

They are really in tune with each other at the primordial place I examine a couple. The feet touch the hip point.

Wood stated that this type of mirroring and matching is the best sign of a healthy marriage.

“They aren’t mad at each others to be able even to do that. “They’re in perfect sync so they can do it,” she said.

Wood stated that Justin was not far behind Hailey. However, he said it wasn’t a sign he is angry with her or creating distance.

She said that if he were, he would be in front of her, and not behind.

Instead, she believes Justin was hanging around because he wasn’t feeling well. This is something she notices most clearly from Justin’s appearance and body language.

Justin is open and honest about his struggles with his health, sharing last year his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (which affects his facial muscles, ears, and facial ear)

This month, he canceled the remainder of his tour due to health issues — and Wood said that’s probably having an impact on other areas of his life.

She said that Hailey’s health might be the source of all his activities, and that Hailey isn’t telling Hailey’s enemies to stop.

“I don’t see tension or anger between them.

He is not feeling well, sad or happy. “I don’t think he is upset, angry or tense.

“He is more withdrawn and to himself — not from her, but drawn into himself and not feeling well.”

Wood stated that Justin may not be feeling the best but Hailey appears to be happy and doing well.

Hailey commented on the model’s smiling face in front of the camera, and said that Hailey “is not mad at the photographer.”

She said, “She was preening a bit for the camera.” It isn’t a fake, glued-on smile.

According to her, the star projecting happiness and love is what she believes is happening because of how good life is.

“She feels great about herself.” She doesn’t feel ashamed.

That being said, she is feeling a bit protective, Wood added — but it’s a “stylized” protectiveness.

“It’s, ‘I’m good. It’s all I have to do is put on my protective armor,” she stated.