Hafthor Bjornsson calls out “bully” Eddie Hall for “talking c***” behind computer screen

Hafthorn Bjornsson has taken yet another swipe at bitter rival Eddie Hall, branding him “the biggest bully on the internet”.

Bjornsson is best known for his role as Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane on the award-winning tv series Game Of Thrones. He was set to meet up with his fellow World’s Strongest Man champion last weekend.

Hall broke his bicep and the long-awaited match was postponed. This means that the pair won’t be meeting in the ring until 2022.

Thor took on Devon Larratt (arm-wrestling star), and produced an impressive performance to defeat him in the first round.







After the victory, he has switched his focus back to a showdown with Hall, urging his arch-nemesis to step up his training ahead of their potential battle next year.

“Hopefully he’ll stop fighting these celebrities. He’s always punching these celebrities for fun,” Thor told SportsJOE.

“Hopefully now he’s gonna pick up training and stuff to train hard, because I really hope that I’m able to punch him for at least three to five rounds.

“I don’t want to finish him in the first round. I want to have a serious battle here.”

Thor and Hall have exchanged numerous unpleasantries since talk of a potential boxing match first surfaced last year.







The two former World’s Strongest Man winners certainly do not see eye to eye, with Thor adding: “He’s just all about talking s***.

“Being behind the screen, he’s basically the biggest bully on the internet.

“He likes to be behind his computer talking crap. That’s what he does best.”

Hall wasn't impressed with Thor's win over Larratt at the weekend, branding his punching technique "sloppy".







“He keeps throwing that jab out, keeps throwing it, just trying to line up that backhand, but the backhand’s too sloppy, you can see it coming a mile away,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“I think Thor had the advantage on the skill level, but it wasn’t that big a difference, let’s be honest… That’s nothing to be proud of, on Thor’s behalf.”