Growing Up Hip Hop’s Egypt Criss Marries Samuel Wright

Egypt Criss is waking up in Las Vegas as a married woman.

E! News can exclusively confirm that the Growing Up Hip Hop star married rapper Samuel Wright (also known as Sam Mattick) on Monday, Jan. 31 during an intimate wedding ceremony at The Little Vegas Chapel.

Pictures obtained by E! News show Egypt celebrating the special day with her family including Anthony “Treach” Criss, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, Cicely Criss and Layzie Bone. In true reality TV fashion, however, the photos only tell part of the story of what went down during the ceremony. Fortunately for fans, the wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.

“Sam and I couldn’t be happier,” Egypt told E! News after the ceremony. “In the words of Pedro Calderon de la Barca…When love is not madness, it is not love.”

Back in June 2019, Samuel proposed to Egypt during his concert at Los Angeles’ Whiskey a Go Go venue.