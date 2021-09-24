Growing Up Chrisley’s Savannah Chrisley and fiancé Nic admit ‘pride’ caused failed engagement as the reconcile

GROWING Up Chrisley star Savannah Chrisley and her ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles admitted “pride” caused their failed engagement.

The couple decided to try again during Thursday’s USA Network episode.

2 Savannah and Nic admitted ‘pride’ was to blame for their failed engagement Image Credits: USA Network

2 The pair reconciled during Thursday’s episode of Growing Up Chrisley Image Credits: USA Network

After going out on her first date since calling off their engagement, Savannah realized she didn’t want to see anyone expect Nic, 27.

She called her ex, aged 24, to discuss their relationship.

She told the former hockey player she was “miserable” on the date, adding: “It kind of made me realize you’re not one of these exes that I hate.

“We’re in such a weird place. My friends are frustrated with me. My family because they feel like I send all kinds of mixed messages.”

Savannah said she wanted to “talk about our future,” while Nic said his “career change” played a major factor in the split.

He confessed: “Hockey was my entire lifetime, so I can honestly say that when I had the decision to retire, it was not something I could handle in the best way.

“That started the path down for us, I think. And we just let our pride get in the way.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star added that they’re both “super hard headed.”

Nic responded: “I love you more than anything in this world and I hope you know that and that’s why I got down on one knee is because I pictured the rest of my life with you.

“I want this to work.”

Savannah said that in order to move forward, there needs “to be change.”

She added: “I need to be made a priority and I know that I don’t do everything perfect and the way that I say things sometimes can come across wrong, but I think right now we both want to try to work at this.

“We both want to put in the work and get back together.”