Green Glass Door mystery solved. TikTok goes viral

How do you solve the Green Glass Door riddle?

The Green Glass Door game can be played among two or more players where each one of them needs to say things they can and can’t bring through a green glass door.

The green glass door is only hypothetical so players have to come up with objects they can take or can’t take with them through the door. You can think of the following examples:

Through the glass doors I am allowed to bring in a pet dog, but not a puppy.

Not kiwis but apples

Harry Potter and Ron Weasley

But not cheese, but milk

But not cakes, cookies

You can have coffee but not tea

But not mixer, kettle

Gulls but not birds

But there’s a trick and a certain way you can play this game to get the right objects into your sentences.

If you are still scratching your head about this viral riddle, we have the answer on how to crack the game below…

Answer to the Green Glass Door Riddle and how it works

To play Green Glass Door, you must use two double letters for each object.

You will have to respond with double-letter responses such as these:

The green glass doors are open to a rabbit, but not to a hare.

Sandals are not for you!

But not banana, pineapple

You can grass but not flowers

Cats and kittens are not the same thing

Not instruments, tools

Players who don’t know the secret to the game may say something like: “I can bring a lamp, but not a shade”.

In this case, players who know the rules can tell other players that they can’t bring certain objects through the door and the game can continue until everyone cracks the secret of the game.

Now that you are familiar with the rules, it is easy to create the ideal game for your holiday party.

Twitter responds to riddle

Some Twitter users shared their views on the Green Glass Door puzzle as it circulates across many social media platforms.

“Trying to play Green Glass Door with my dad is the funniest thing ever,” One user Reacted.

Someone else Submitted: “Physically pains me me to hear these people playing Green Glass Door wrong. How you initiate the game and get it wrong.”

One more Jokes: “I have pissed off my entire family with the Green Glass Door game.”

