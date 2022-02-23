Greek Parents Rank Greek Trader Joe’s Products + Photos

1. Trader Joe’s 5 Cheese Greek Spiral





My parents said Trader Joe’s cheese pie is the best frozen one they’ve had in the US.



Anneta Konstantinides/Insider







Before this taste test began, I would have never guessed that Trader Joe’s 5 Cheese Greek Spiral could win the top spot in my parents’ hearts.

Just like spanakopita, my mom makes her own tiropita (as they’re called in Greece). So I didn’t think there was any way she could be swayed by a frozen version.

But both my parents were very impressed with the 5 Cheese Greek Spiral, which includes Gouda, kasseri, kefalotyri, semi-hard cheese, and blue cheese all stuffed between thin sheets of phyllo. According to the label, the pie is made for Trader Joe’s in Greece and is “what you’d find if you were traveling in the Greek Isles.”

While my mom said she’d never heard of a Greek cheese pie with blue cheese, she and my dad were still really impressed with all the great flavors in Trader Joe’s frozen version.

“Cheese pies can be very salty, but this has the proper amount of saltiness,” said my dad, who loved the cheese combination.

“It’s also the perfect size,” my mom added. “Usually frozen cheese pies in the US come in a huge spiral, and then the extra just ends up getting dry in the fridge.”

My parents said the 5 Cheese Greek Spiral is the best frozen cheese pie they’ve had in the US, and they definitely plan to buy it again and again.