Great News is the best sitcom that you have ever seen

Netflix has thousands of TV shows and movies. Most people open Netflix to watch a favorite show or find the latest Netflix original. It is usually not worth the effort to sort through the seemingly endless library of licensed content. That’s why we want to try to turn our readers on to some of the best Netflix hidden gems they might have missed.

This week, we’re going to focus on one of the best sitcoms of the last decade: Great News.

Hidden Gems on Netflix | Entry #1: Great News

Image source: NBC

Unfortunately, the golden age of sitcoms on NBC has ended. After The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock?, and CommunityTheir respective runs ended and not a single TV show attempted to follow their example. The Good PlaceThe mantle was taken up for a while, but only lasted for four seasons. Actually, Mr. MayorIt is the only sitcom that remains on the network.

Imagine if I told ya that you’d missed one the funniest shows in the decade. It was canceled after only two seasons. And what if I told you it was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock — the same duo behind Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt?

Great NewsTracey Wigfield created the following:30 Rock, The Mindy Project), debuted on NBC in April 2017. The show follows Katie Wendelson, a producer at a cable news channel called The BreakdownNew Jersey. With her bizarre coworkers at the station.

Katie remains close to her mother Carol Wendelson (Andrea Martin) and Carol was able to secure a job as an intern before the end the first episode. The Breakdown. Katie now has to balance the responsibilities of her work with the fact her mother is her coworker.

It is worth adding to your watchlist

There are very few shows that make my laugh so often and so consistently. Great News. This is typical of a Fey Carlock show. Great NewsThere are so many jokes that it is overwhelming. You’ll find yourself missing hilarious jokes because you’re still laughing at the last joke. This allows the show to be rewatched even more often, despite only being 23 episodes.

Great casts are the key to any good sitcom. This show might not be familiar to you, but it is likely that half of them are. And those you do recognize aren’t exactly known for their prolific TV careers. Briga Heelan was a regular on many sitcoms over the years, including Cougar TownAnd Unstatus Not AvailableTo Crazy Ex-GirlfriendAnd B PositiveHowever, this was her only major role. She is supported by talented actor characters, but she handles the show emotionally and comedically.

Andrea Martin, who steals scenes with unbelieveably committed performances, and Adam Campbell (executive producer Greg Walsh) are equally hilarious. Martin plays a comically absurd character with room for growth and genuine emotion over the course the series. Walsh is our closest thing to Walsh. “straight man”In Great NewsHowever, deep down the boss is just as crazy as everyone else. The Breakdown. (Hence the name.

SNL-lovers are in for a treat

From top to bottom, the supporting cast is also stellar. The co-anchors are The Breakdown — Chuck Pierce (John Michael Higgins) and Portia Scott-Griffith (Nicole Richie) — play just perfectly off of each other. Both seem to exist in their own realities, and Higgins in particular has some of the show’s most gut-bustingly hysterical lines of dialog. The SNL cameos keep coming as the show progresses. Tina Fey is the network’s head. Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, and Ana Gasteyer co-host a morning show on this network. Tim Meadows appears on one episode as a lawyer.

If you’re looking for a new sitcom to add to your rewatch rotation, consider Great News. This is without a doubt one of my favorite hidden gems on Netflix, and I am thrilled it hasn’t been removed yet. Even though the show should easily have lasted between five- and fifty seasons, the crew did a great job wrapping up all the loose ends before it was cut.

We’ll be back with more Netflix hidden gems in the coming weeks.