Grandmother Who Was Declared Dead for 45 Minutes Stuns Everyone Waking up at the Right Time

The shocker that a woman was declared clinically dead by doctors at Baltimore Medical Center in Baltimore when she breathed again just 45 minutes later shocked everyone. Kathy Patten, the woman who experienced the miracle, wants the world to hear about it.

Her story began on July 2, when the grandmother received a call informing her that her daughter, Stacey Fifer, was set to welcome her eighth grandchild.

She rushed to the clinic, where she learned her daughter was having a difficult labor, as the baby was stuck in the birth canal. Fifer labored for nearly 39 hours before emergency C-section was performed by doctors.

Patten suffered a cardiac arrest in the waiting room of the hospital before the delivery was complete. The grandmother was admitted to the hospital just a few rooms from her daughter by doctors who immediately acted.

Soon, the woman suffered a heart attack. In the absence of heart rate or pulse, she was declared clinically dead, unable to breathe or supply oxygen to her lungs.

However, the medical personnel was relentless, performing intense CPR on her. Patten breathed again 45 minutes after her heart stopped. This stunned all experts.

Even more alarming, the woman did not suffer any brain damage after being oxygen deprived for nearly an hour. Patten believes that God orchestrated her miracle. She divulged:

“I’m so grateful God gave me a second chance. I’m just going to be the best person I can be. It’s very scary. Coming back is a second chance of life.”

At that same moment, Patten’s daughter also experienced the life-changing miracle of childbirth, welcoming her daughter, Alora, after a successful surgery. Both mother and baby survived the birth and are now doing well.

Fifer, who is grateful to have her mother and her baby alive shares Patten's thoughts. She explained:

"It was just fate that my mom was supposed to be here. It was ultimately because of Alora that my mom is here and happened to be at the right place."

“It was just fate that my mom was supposed to be here. It was ultimately because of Alora that my mom is here and happened to be at the right place.”

The doctors also played a part in the miracle but insist on awarding the grandma of eight all the credit. Dr. Dov Frangel, one of the doctors that treated Patten, said they were relentless because the woman would not give up. Speaking to the woman, he shared:

“I don’t say you’re welcome, I say thank you. You taught us what it means to live. You taught us what it means to not give up.”

Their aggressive resuscitation approach helped the doctors at GBMC give the three generations of fighters a reason to smile at the end of their dark ordeal.