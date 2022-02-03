Grandma makes a viral video after she stops a shoplifter single-handedly

After stopping a shoplifter from Campbell River Walmart, Canada, an elderly woman has made headlines.

Darrell Johansen captured another man wearing a ski helmet and trying to get away with a shopping cart full of goods. “Are you gonna pay for that?”Johansen asked him about the man wearing the ski mask. Johansen asked the man in the ski mask if he would pay.

An older woman shouted at the man wearing the ski mask trying to leave and tore off his ski mask, revealing his face for the camera. Johansen pulled the cart of the man away, preventing him to leave.

The man eventually gave up and fled without any possessions. “You jack up the price for everybody else, cause of you a**holes,” the woman yelled to the man as he left.





Johansen uploaded the video to Facebook, and later stated that he informed Walmart security and local police about the incident. It is not clear if there was any legal follow up.

It’s evident that the woman in the video who bravely stopped the man from shoplifting is the star. Many people commented on the potential dangers involved in stopping a shoplifter.

“Whoever this lady is that ripped his mask off, I’ll take you as my partner in crime-fighting anytime,”Johansen spoke to Newsweek about the incident in an interview.

