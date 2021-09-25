Gran uploads a picture of their ‘filthy’ kitchen to McDonald’s, but they claim it’s a praise.

A gran was compelled to throw her McDonald’s meal in the trash when she experienced first-hand how filthy the fast-food chain’s kitchen looked. She was so horrified by what she saw, she didn’t want to ask for a refund.

Customer perceptions can have a huge impact on a company’s image. Even the smallest complaint can cause a brand to lose its credibility. In Wales, England, a woman was shocked by the McDonald’s food she saw in a McDonald’s.

Ceri Pepper, 61, was looking for food for her family when she visited McDonald’s in Crossways Parc, Wales. The giant fast-food chain presented a horrible image, much to her surprise.

Ceri Pepper, 61, shared photos of McDonald’s filthy restaurant on social media. | Photo: twitter.com/TheSun

She instantly took out her camera to capture the restaurant’s dilapidated state. The surfaces, units, and serving area were covered with spillage and dirt; food, including nuggets, french fries, and lettuce, lay scattered on the floor. She also noted:

“It was gross. They’d kicked all the food underneath the units too.”

However, Ceri was utterly shaken by McDonald’s response when she showed them the pictures on social media. McDonald’s took the compliment as a compliment, and stated that they appreciate customers who are clean and tidy.

Ceri was disgusted to the core when she saw a staff member struggling to hold a bottle of toffee sauce with two fingers for her McFlurry and couldn’t balance it properly because it was dripping with a sticky liquid.

She also called Environmental Health, and she never returned to that restaurant again.

She pointed out that the entire kitchen place of the restaurant was a complete wreck. She stated that the entire restaurant was in a complete mess and couldn’t believe her eyes.

Nan forced to bin dinner after taking ‘horrendous’ photos of ‘filthy’ McDonald’s https://t.co/IrZfML2zIH pic.twitter.com/GSFtC7nXtI — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 22, 2021

Not being able to control herself anymore, she stopped on her way out to ask a young girl the reason behind the dismay and was told they were “too busy to clean up.” Ceri also expressed that the floors weren’t only covered with food but also dirt, further adding:

“All the orders were piled up. They weren’t cleaning anything. It was just piling up and piling up.”

The mother of four said that while she should have returned her order, complained, and demanded a refund, she didn’t wish to take a risk, so she left the place after putting her meal in the trash can.

It’s called junk food for a reason — Watch this space (@Boydhill6) September 22, 2021

Ceri had paid £14 ($19.19) for her complete order, which included three triple cheeseburgers, two packets of fries, and two McFlurrys. The 61 year-old woman noted that the restaurant staff were totally unaware of her presence, and didn’t seem to care.

She took her family to another restaurant after her horrible experience. She was particularly put off by McDonald’s response and was convinced they took it as a joke. She also reached out to Environmental Health. She never went back to McDonald’s again.

After calling Environmental Health, she was informed that such behaviours were unacceptable. McDonald’s later apologized, stating that hygiene and cleanliness were their highest priorities.