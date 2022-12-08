Google’s top search terms in the UK for 2022. Have you looked up any of these?

PUZZLE game Wordle has been Google’s top trending search in Britain this year, it has revealed.

Players get six chances to guess five letters each day in the daily teaser. This beats out the World Cup for second place.

Queen Elizabeth’s death came third in Google’s Year in Search statistics followed by the Ukraine War and Covid lateral flow tests.

Man United’s Mason Greenwood, who faces a rape bid trial, Russia, Wordle alternative Quordle, US serial killer ­Jeffrey Dahmer and Johnny Depp complete the top ten.

The top searched-for news event was the Queen’s death then Ukraine and monkeypox.

Top researched film was Disney’s Encanto, with Stranger Things top for TV.

Sports were most interested in the World Cup.

Google creates its search lists by finding searches that saw a spike in traffic for a long period, compared to previous years.

Matt Cooke, of Google News Lab, said: “This year’s list reflects the arc of emotions experienced.

“Among the extreme highs and lows, including national mourning and geo-political instability, it’s humbling to see that a game such as Wordle supplied comfort alongside family favourites like Encanto.”

