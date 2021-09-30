Goliath Season 4 Major Spoilers Revealed!! How many episodes are in Goliath season 4?

**Warning – Major spoilers ahead for Goliath season 3**

The American legal drama Goliath recently aired its fourth and final season on Amazon Prime, and we explore how many episodes are in the final season and what the premise will be.

Goliath stars Billy Bob Thornton playing the role of Billy McBride, an alcoholic lawyer who created Cooperman McBride. As he tries to redeem himself, the show follows him as he tips the justice system in his favour and, bad companies.

How many episodes in Goliath season 4 on Amazon Prime?

Goliath season four has eight episodes. All of them dropped on Amazon Prime on September 24, 2020.

The show first appeared on Amazon in 2016 and it’s been two years since the last season of Goliath was released. Therefore, we’ve included a much-needed recap of season 3 below.

Goliath season 3 ending explained

First up, Billy entered into a dispute with the wealthy siblings, Diana Blackwood and her brother, Wade, over water rights in California’s Central Valley.

After Billy accuses Wade of siphoning water from federal lands, Wade agrees to a settlement but dies shortly after – presumably from Diana’s poisoning.

Diana was determined to take revenge on Billy and killed him in a parking garage. Diana’s car was then run off the road by Littlecrow’s daughter, Stephanie, after leaving Billy for dead and Diana died shortly after.

Season 4 confirms Billy survived the shooting.

Meanwhile, Billy’s law partner, Patty Solis-Papagian, revealed to him that she was pregnant in the season finale and also seemed to rekindle a relationship with her biological mother.

Additionally, Marisol Silva resigned as mayor of Los Angeles for being involved in Blackwood’s business and Billy’s investigator Brittany encouraged him to reconnect with his daughter before she moved to Chicago.

What will the final season be about?

Season 4 is expected to open with the aftermath of Billy’s shooting and how he recovered, before embarking on a new challenge.

Billy will be opposing a drug company worth billions – after selling opioid painkillers – which has caused a massive drug epidemic in the country.

Britney vs Spears: Sam Lutfi, who is he and where are they now?