WWE Raw 9/27: 5 Must-See Moments, Full Results

Less than a week before the WWE Draft, WWE Raw delivered a hot show featuring multiple title matches. Charlotte defended her Women’s Title against Doudrop, much to the chagrin of Eva Marie. Damian Priest fought Sheamus one-on-one for the US Title in No DQ Match. Big E. faced Bobby Lashley, the former champion in a steel box. Here are 5 Must-See Moments From Monday Night Raw.

WWE Raw: 5 Must-See Moments

Big E battles Lashley Twice

It was just over a week ago when Big E. cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw. Big E. ran to the ring after Randy Orton was defeated by Bobby Lashley and became the new WWE Champion. Both men clashed on Monday Night Raw in the first match, but it was quickly ruled no contest. The New Day was not only involved but Shelton Benjamin, as well as Cedric Alex, returned to reform The Hurt Business. Both men met in a steel cage later in the evening for a rematch. Big E. won the match with the Big Ending from the top rope.

Keith Lee rebranded as Bearcat

Ever since Keith Lee was called up to the main roster from WWE NXT, he’s been on and off the TV. On WWE Raw, Lee made his return and was rebranded with a new look and name, the “Bearcat.” In less than a minute, Lee dominated Akira Tozawa and got the win after the Big Bang Catastrophe.

US Title battle

Just 24 hours after the US Title Triple Threat Match at Extreme Rules, Damian Priest defended the gold once again. The priest faced Sheamus in a one-on-1 match on Monday Night Raw. The action was intense from start to finish with Preist winning after hitting The Reckoning.

Wrestling clinic

AJ and Riddle put on a clinic

Monday Night Raw often gets accused of not putting on the best in-ring action. Although this is subjective and debatable, Riddle and AJ Styles made sure to silence the critics for at least one night. Styles and Riddle had plenty of time to shine, even though the match lasted less than 15 minutes. Styles emerged victorious after a Styles Clash.

Charlotte retains her crown

After defeating Eva Marie on various occasions, Doudrop was allowed to challenge for the WWE Raw Women’s Title. Doudrop was on fire early and used both her size as well as agility to win the match. Eva Marie came to the ring to distract Doudrop, allowing Charlotte to win the Natural Selection. To put Eva Marie in her place, Charlotte attacked Eva Marie.

WWE Raw: Full Results

WWE Title: Big E. vs Bobby Lashley (No Contest), Worth a Watch, ***1/4

Angel Garza d. Erik, Take a Pass, *1/2

24/7 Title: Reggie vs Ricochet, Take a Pass, NR

Keith Lee d. Akira Tozawa, Take a Pass, SQUASH

US Title (No DQ): Damian Priest d. Sheamus, Worth a Watch, ***1/2

Veer, Shanky, and Jinder d. Mustafa Ali, Mansoor, and Jeff Hardy Take a Pass, *

AJ Styles d. Riddle, Must-Watch, ****

Raw Women’s Title: Charlotte d. Piper Nives, Take a Pass, NR

WWE Title (Cage Match): Big E. d. Bobby Lashley, Worth a Watch, ***3/4