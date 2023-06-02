GH Spoilers: Friday, June 2, Apprehensions, Mysteries, And Confrontations

General Hospital’s (GH) Friday, June 2, updates tease apprehension and mystery. Austin Gatlin Holt and Ava Jerome are apprehensive. Spencer Cassadine opens up a mysterious mystery. Sonny Corinthos confronts Ned Quartermaine.

General Hospital Spoilers – Apprehension

Austin and Ava feel frightened when Austin’s cousin arrives. Mason Gatlin, (Nathanyael Gray) arrives to show his appreciation. Mason’s threat to reveal how Nikolas Cassadine, Adam Huss (on life support), got to the hospital is threatening them. Is this his final attempt to blackmail? It’s a sure bet that Mason wants them to do a favor that they really won’t want to do, likely connected with “the family business”.

Ava particularly looks nervous on this one, considering she just came from Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) will reading. He left her a photo of a gargoyle that looked similar to the one she threw at Nikolas’ head.

GH Spoilers – Curtis Ashford Puts His Cards On The Table

Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) cards are laid on the line as Jordan Ashford’s (Tanisha Harper) question him if he can really afford another publishing in his busy life. It seems like an odd remark, unless she’s referring to publication of a birth certificate showing Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is really his daughter. Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) announcement that her son had returned home was a happy one for Portia. Jordan must have been disappointed because she thought he was coming back.

General Hospital Spoilers – Michael Corinthos makes an Offer

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) makes an offer to Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) he hopes she won’t refuse. He’ll try convincing her to let him or Josslyn Jacks (Eden Mc Coy) turn in the video Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) took that he was going to turn into the Feds. He explains to his mother how she can avoid ever having to say anything.

Carly might find it tempting to accept Michael’s offer if that means Sonny will never know she made it. She might seriously consider this last option, even though it is a desperate one.

GH Spoilers – Mystery

Spencer and Trina have arrived at the Bank, where Trina persuaded him to look into the safe deposit box Victor had left for him. Trina questions Spencer about his apprehension, and if it’s really important to him that he knows what is in the box. He’ll never know if he doesn’t open it and he has the key. Both will be nervous when they look inside this mystery box.

General Hospital Spoilers – Not Again

Dex and Joss discuss things in another room, probably her idea that they use the evidence she got from Sonny against him to keep her mom’s out of jail. Dex says he won’t do that again, perhaps referring to getting evidence against a mobster. He wasn’t real sure the plan would work anyway, and there could be serious repercussions.

Sonny wasn’t the only one on that video, so were he and Brick (Stephen A. Smith). Sonny might not be alone in his downfall.

GH Spoilers – Confrontation

Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) gets into a public clash with Sonny, as Sonny grabs him and tells him now he’s not going anywhere! This likely stems from Carly or Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) having told him Ned’s the main suspect for blowing the whistle to the SEC. Sonny needs to know who whistle-blower Drew Cain, Carly or Carly herself (Lisa LoCicero) is. But it’s hard for Ned to prove otherwise unless he finds out who the real whistleblower is and rats her out to Sonny or Carly or Drew.

Check back often to see what’s new with GH. General Hospital news and spoilers are updated here regularly.