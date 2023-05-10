GH Spoilers for Wednesday, May 10, Truth Bombs: Desperation. Quartermaine Wars.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that desperation will be a theme for the Wednesday, 10th May. Also, Quartermaine battles are teased. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) wants a truth bomb, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) reaches out in desperation, and Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) ready for a Quartermaine war!

General Hospital Spoilers – Stepping Up To The Task

On their way home from Greenland in the WSB plane, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) tells Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) he will be his brother’s guardian. There is no way he will allow Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) to have custody of Ace Prince-Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay). He’s letting his Cassadine show when he is determined not to let Esmé have any part in her own son’s life, just like Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss).

It was an argument over who would raise Ace that led to a falling out between Nikolas and Spencer but now Spencer’s the only Cassadine with a horse in this race. This puts Laura Collins (Genie Francis) in the middle of a custody battle again since Esmé is living with her and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom).

GH Spoilers – Truth Bombs

At Robert Scorpio’s (Tristan Rogers) office, Diane Miller just walked in on a passionate kiss between Robert and his ex-wife Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) who wants him back! Robert is once again torn, between his love of the past and his potential lover of today. Diane and Robert were ready to toast with champagne when she got the call to represent Drew in front of SEC agents.

Holly, in the interim, had arrived with an update on what was happening in Greenland and said she wanted Robert back. They were mid clinch when Diane showed up at the door-Diane tells Robert she’ll settle for the truth!

General Hospital Spoilers – Laura Collins’ Conundrum

Curtis Ashford, Donnell Turner’s character on the Greenland-bound plane to Port Charles talks with Laura about Laura’s dilemma. The subject of conversation might be Ace and who gets him as Curtis asks if she’s speaking for Spencer and Trina or Trina speaking. Laura looks Curtis asks her this question and she is very anxious, knowing that conflict will occur.

Before the kidnappings, Spencer, Esmé, Ace and Charlotte Cassadine (AnaSofia Bianchi) were all living with Laura and Kevin-and Esmé is Kevin’s niece. Laura will be in for an extremely conflicted home and Kevin may need to go through a great deal of family therapy.

GH Spoilers – Desperation

At Maxie’s apartment, she reaches out in desperation to her mother, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner). It is obvious that she’s discovered some very serious issues with Deception Cosmetics. Her company’s future, as well as her own career, are at risk. Gladys Corbin, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is a gambler and may have caused the bankruptcy of her company. At least apparently Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) hasn’t found out or the future of Maxie’s mental health might be at stake!

General Hospital Spoilers – Begging For Support

Maxie’s not the only one begging for support of a kind as Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) is begging Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) to believe him! Drew had just been beaten up by an angry Drew who was fresh from having his SEC questions answered! Like everyone else, he believes that only Ned is responsible for making the anonymous call to SEC. Ned’s past behaviour has to be credited for this!

Olivia stares at Ned with a stubborn look. Who else would have had a motive to do something like that, Edward Quartermaine’s (John Ingle) been dead for several years!

GH Spoilers – Sasha Gilmore Emancipated

Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) conversation with Sasha Gilmore is interrupted by a smiley Sofia Mattsson, whose apparent financial guardianship appears to be over. That means she’s financially emancipated, and Carly verifies to her that means she doesn’t need a guardian. Little does Sasha know what Gladys has been doing behind her back-if she looks into the books and her personal finances she’ll be in for a shock! Maxie probably doesn’t want to have to break it to her, Sasha has been through so much.

General Hospital Spoilers – Quartermaine Wars

Back at the Quartermaine mansion, Drew and Ned continue to argue as Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) puts a hand on Drew’s shoulder for support. Drew is furious as he tells Ned if it’s a war he wants, it’s a war he’s going to get! It’s not just himself and his future Drew is concerned with, it’s Carly’s and Scout Cain’s (Cosette Abinante) too.

Ned has the ability, motive and means to do this stunt. His own mother even said Bravo! Tracy Quartermaine, Jane Elliot would certainly have pulled the same stunt!

