Get Ready to Be Blown Away by WWE 2K24’s Fan Favorite Cover Star

WWE 2K24 Cover Star Announced: Get Ready for Cody Rhodes!

WWE 2K24 will launch in a few months, and fans are eagerly awaiting more wrestling action. But the big news that has everyone talking is the announcement of the latest cover star, who also happens to be a popular fan-favorite athlete—Cody Rhodes!

Cody Rhodes: The Return and Rise to Stardom

After leaving WWE in 2014, Cody Rhodes carved out a massive name for himself in promotions like NJPW and went on to become one of the founding members of AEW. His return to WWE in 2022 was a massive comeback, making him a fan favorite once again. Since then, he has been making waves in the wrestling world, headlining major events and securing a spot as one of the front-runners to headline the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Extra Goodies for Fans: Pre-Order Bonus Pack and Edition Features

For die-hard fans looking to dive deeper into the wrestling world, there’s the Nightmare Family Pack that includes four playable characters: “Undashing” Cody Rhodes, Stardust, Dusty Rhodes, and Dusty’s rival Billy Graham. Additionally, the Deluxe Edition not only features Cody Rhodes but also includes prominent women wrestlers Rhea Ripley and Bianca Blair, offering a well-rounded gaming experience.

Legendary Additions and Launch Details

The 40 Years of WrestleMania Special Edition is set to feature legendary wrestlers such as Andre the Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan, adding a nostalgic touch to the game. WWE 2K24 is scheduled to launch on March 8, 2024, and will be available for PC, PS5, PS4 Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Fans can anticipate an action-packed and star-studded gaming experience!

