Get 5 Incredible Nintendo Switch Games for FREE – Limited Time Offer!

Uncover the Secret Library of 200+ Free Nintendo Switch Games

Are you a Nintendo Switch enthusiast unaware of the treasure trove of over 200 games available to you absolutely free? Nintendo Switch offers the most cost-effective online subscription, primarily utilized for playing games with friends over the internet.

Unveiling the Joy of Nintendo Switch Online: 5 Must-Play Games

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Ocarina of Time, hailed as the best game of all time, boasts the highest Metacritic rating of 99. As a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can relish Link’s seminal 3D adventure and explore other breathtaking Zelda games included in your subscription. Immerse yourself in the open world of Ocarina of Time, or delve into its darker sequel, Majora’s Mask, and other riveting titles like The Legend of Zelda, A Link to the Past, the Oracle series, and Minish Cap.

Super Mario World

Following the astounding success of Super Mario Bros, nostalgia-driven players are revisiting the classic 2D Mario games that laid the foundation for the series. Super Mario World, where Mario first donned a cape and acquired the ability to soar through the skies, is a remarkable addition. Notably, Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, and Super Mario 64 are also available to satiate your Mario cravings.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Nintendo Switch Online not only offers an array of games from Nintendo’s classic consoles but also features a stellar library of Sega Mega Drive games. Headlining this collection is Sonic The Hedgehog 2, acclaimed as one of the best in the Sonic series. Experience classic Sonic mechanics such as the Spin Dash and join forces with your trusty sidekick, Tails. If Sonic isn’t your cup of tea, enjoy a plethora of other Mega Drive classics, including the iconic Streets of Rage.

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country revolutionized the concept of 3D sprites and backgrounds in a 2D platformer with its distinctive art style. Embrace challenging platforming stages and fierce bosses in this game. Players can opt for single-player or two-player mode, where each person controls either Donkey or Diddy Kong. If the difficulty proves daunting, the Switch Online service offers practical save state options to assist you on your adventure.

Super Metroid

Super Metroid, emblematic of the metroidvania genre, is credited with pioneering an entire gaming category. Despite its age, Super Metroid boasts a sprawling map packed with intricate paths, concealed secrets, and formidable bosses. Collect new weapons, armor, and items to unlock previously inaccessible areas. Regarded as a game that indelibly shaped gaming history, Super Metroid is a must-play for any gaming enthusiast.

In Conclusion

Unleash the full potential of your Nintendo Switch Online subscription by exploring the diverse range of free games it offers. Dive into the enthralling worlds of the aforementioned titles and expand your gaming horizons. For detailed insights into every game currently available on Nintendo Switch Online, consult our comprehensive guide.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

