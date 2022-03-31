George Lopez, Josh Blue among Guests ‘Brain & Life’Podcast

The American Academy of Neurology has created the podcast to engage with celebrities, neurology experts and those whose lives are affected or affected by neurologic conditions.

American comedian and actor Lopez, who suffered from a chronic kidney condition which led to a diagnosis of uremic neuropathy, is best known for starring in his self-produced ABC sitcom.

Henner, a veteran actress and performer who is 100% recallable (meaning that she can recall details about almost every day of the life she lived since childhood) is well-known for her roles as a movie star. LA StorySeries Taxi. Comedian Blue, who has cerebral palsy, was voted Last Comic Standing on the fourth season of NBC’s reality show Last Comic Standing.