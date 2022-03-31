George Lopez, Josh Blue among Guests ‘Brain & Life’Podcast

EXCLUSIVEGuests include George Lopez, Josh Blue (comedian) and Marilu Hecker (actress). Brain & LifeThis book will discuss the intersection of neurologic disease and brain health.
The American Academy of Neurology has created the podcast to engage with celebrities, neurology experts and those whose lives are affected or affected by neurologic conditions.
American comedian and actor Lopez, who suffered from a chronic kidney condition which led to a diagnosis of uremic neuropathy, is best known for starring in his self-produced ABC sitcom.
Henner, a veteran actress and performer who is 100% recallable (meaning that she can recall details about almost every day of the life she lived since childhood) is well-known for her roles as a movie star. LA StorySeries Taxi. Comedian Blue, who has cerebral palsy, was voted Last Comic Standing on the fourth season of NBC’s reality show Last Comic Standing.
Audrey R. Nath and Daniel J. Correa are the hosts. Every Thursday will see new episodes.
“How do you keep your brain healthy? How do you best navigate everyday living after being diagnosed with a brain or nerve condition? We will tackle those questions and more in the Brain & Life podcast,”Correa. “We hope the episodes are an enjoyable insight into the perspectives of people living with brain and nerve disorders and a resource for those interested in how to maintain healthy brain and nerves. I am flattered to help amplify the neurology community’s voice, support public health education and reduce the stigma for the one in six persons affected by neurologic conditions.”