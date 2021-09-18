Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has sent her fans’ heart rates into overdrive with her latest two snaps on social media.

The 26-year old took a selfie in her bedroom mirror and posed in nothing but red lingerie.

As she cheekily pulled her neckline down to show her ample cleavage, Chloe took to Instagram to share her sultry pictures.

Chloe flipped to the side in the second photo to show her curves and small waist, while her long brunette hair hung over her shoulder.

She wore a full face of glam makeup, complete with a smokey eye and pink lipgloss to emphasize her pout.

Captioning the sexy snaps, Chloe wrote: “For my self baby, not you!”

Her army of 3.6 million followers flooded the comments with praise for the star.

One fan said: “Queen” while another wrote: “Gorgeous”.

Others simply posted fire emojis and continued to comment.

The series of shots come after the star was seen giving her Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner a second chance this week.

The actor and reality star had a seven-week relationship earlier in the year.

After it became clear that Apollonia Llewellyn, an Only Fans model, had been messaging Chloe just days before Chloe made public their relationship, Chloe decided to dump the 22-year old.

But it seems that the former couple has managed to get past that as they were spotted kissing over the weekend.

Owen and Chloe were photographed leaving The London Reign club together. They then drove around London in a Rickshaw and shared a kiss.

When the couple first split, Chloe, told The Sun Online: “I have enjoyed Owen’s company and we had a really good holiday together.

“It’s the right person, but the wrong time.

“I think the world of Owen and we will remain on good terms.”