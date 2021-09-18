Brad Pitt Paula Yates short lived passion and gave her a ring after lots of Flirting!

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was reportedly “infatuated” with late TV star Paula Yates, who died 21 years ago from a drugs overdose, aged 41

Brad Pitt was reportedly “infatuated” with late TV personality Paula Yates and he gave her a ring after a “lot of flirting”.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star was thought to have enjoyed Paula’s bubbly personality and “adored” her after she moved to Los Angeles with her then-boyfriend Michael Hutchence, in 1995.

Paula, who was 41 when she died tragically of a drug overdose, has now been dead for 21 years.

After Paula and Brad met in LA, her friend and former PR, Gerry Agar Fennell, told the Daily Mail that Brad gave her a gift as a token of his affection for the former Big Breakfast presenter.

Gerry claimed: “Paula said Brad gave her the ring as a ‘token of his infatuation’.

“She told me there was a lot of flirting and he told her he adored her. Paula and Brad Pitt were only briefly mentioned in my memory.”

One of the last people to see Paula alive was singer Lily Allen, who detailed meeting the star at a restaurant where she was working after quitting school at 15.

In her 2018 autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly, Lily said: “[The restaurant was] Everyone was groovy in media and met up to share gossip and network over lunch, drinks, and dinner.

The pop star said that Paula was “eating what would turn out to be one of her last meals — certainly her last in public — before she overdosed on heroin”.

As part of the police investigation into Paula’s death, a teenaged Lily spoke to officers, telling them: “She was joined at lunch by this guy that we all knew was a heroin dealer. They’d left together. It was the saddest sight.”

Brad, meanwhile, has spoken about how growing older had led to him becoming “crankier” towards fashion.

He has said that comfort is now the number one priority and he now classifies himself as having “no style” as his look nowadays.

Speaking to Esquire, the ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ Oscar winner said: “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that.”

He added that he finds following fashion trends as “too exhausting” and said: “I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity.

“I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”