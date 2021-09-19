General Hospital’s Grand Send Off For Jordan Ashford

Over the past few episodes of General Hospital, viewers watched as Jordan, Curtis, and Portia crossed paths while investigating separate leads. Jordan and Portia ended up locked in the house’s basement with the gas turned on, and Curtis saved the day.

Jordan survived, however, her health was at risk due to the fact that she had already lost a kidney. The GH team sent her to a separate facility for further treatment, leaving fans wondering if this was the last they’d see of her.

Briana Henry Opens Up About Her General Hospital Departure

After her last episode aired, Briana Henry took to Instagram to acknowledge her exit as Jordan. Henry has finished her time on the show. The writers clearly left the possibility of a return or recast. As General Hospital fans know, Henry came in as a recast when Vinessa Antoine left for a Canadian primetime series.

“As I celebrated my third year of being on General Hospital yesterday, I also watched my last episode as Jordan Ashford aired,” Henry wrote. She added, “it wasn’t until yesterday that it really sank in, as I watched Jordan’s goodbye to her family and knew the tears you saw were real tears between not just colleagues but friends.”

According to her post, Henry was the one who initiated Jordan’s exit. She explained that she decided it was time for her to try other things. As she wrapped her time on the set, she felt “nothing but love and support from everyone involved.”

Goodbyes are never easy and that is especially true today as we bid adieu to @Bri_Nic_Henry. There aren’t words to express how much the last three years have meant to the entire cast and crew of #GH. We’ll miss you. ❤️ #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/mJBORGrxOf

— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 14, 2021.

Henry had her work cut out for her when she stepped in as Jordan, as Antoine’s departure left viewers disappointed. This viewer resistance did not go unnoticed by Henry, who wrote, “To the fans, it took me a while to win you over, but once you saw my heart you made me feel so much love.”

Quite a few GH cast members and fans left comments on Henry’s post showering her with love and support. Finola Hughes (Anna) noted Henry was “the loveliest of souls” and “a shining spirit,” while Cassandra James (Terry) and Chloe Lanier (Nelle) added supportive comments too. Josh Swickard (Chase) wrote he’d miss Henry, sharing “you brought so much love and life to the set.”

Naturally, Tahj Bellow (T.J.) and Donnell Turner (Curtis) posted lengthy comments praising Henry too. All of the other General Hospital cast members, past and present, who commented shared similar sentiments.