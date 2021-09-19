Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for wearing a layered wrinkled purple dress to the Met Gala

Whoopi Goldberg is a fashion icon and actress who confidently owns her space. While she wore a custom-made wrinkled purple dress to the 2021 Met Gala, many criticised the style, calling it the worst look of the evening.

Whoopi Goldberg is a talk show co-host and Hollywood legend. She is proud to be a part of what she stands for, despite the naysayers. She is a no-nonsense woman who calls out wrongdoings on the “The View” talk show and is not scared of having a different opinion.

Recently, she displayed her bravery at the 2021 Met Gala. Pierpaolo Piccinioli created a Valentino piece for the confident actress.

Whoopi Goldberg attended the 15th annual Star Trek convention on August 4, 2016. Photo by Getty Images. The stunning purple dress was wrapped in layers of inner green fabric.

The head-turning outfit was a magnanimous purple dress fashioned in layers that wrapped an inner green fabric. The look was completed with a pair of alien-like gloves. Fans couldn’t see her shoes because of the length of the dress.

Many could see that Goldberg chose a natural look for her face. Her glasses were transparent and her black hair was dangling from her neck.

Fans criticize Whoopi Goldberg’s outfit at the MET Gala on Instagram

When asked about the appearance, the actress revealed that it was a bit challenging managing such an outfit but complimented the fifty people who helped out.

Goldberg, who revealed she would not be able to get into a taxi with the dress, also hinted that despite the hands involved in her getting ready process, it was not all that easy, and she found it hilarious.

The lady in the purple dress was not the only one dressed by the Valentino brand. Valentino outfits were also worn by Carey Mulligan, Dixie Damelio and Normani.

WHAT GOLDBERG FANS THOUGHT

After FashionBombDaily shared the look, many fans thought that it did not make the pass mark. One person wrote:

“Wow the worst look.”

Another person quipped, “Hot Mess.” One commenter added, “She looks like one of those talking flowers in Alice in wonderland. That’s not a good thing.” A fourth fan commented,

“This looks like one of my Grandma’s Moo Moo house dresses! VALENTINO shame on you!”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ON FASHION

Although many may not have agreed with her choice for the grand event, lovers of the actress know that she is an incredible fashion person who also has a cool brand, known as DUBGEE, for women of every size, on any day. While speaking about the brand, she told an outlet:

“The philosophy behind this line is you should never have to worry about what’s in your closet. Some days you’re wider, sometimes you have water weight…You want to not have to worry about that.”