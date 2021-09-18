General Hospital Season 58 Sonny Is Back And Furious Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Jason and Carly, who were married in Port Charles, are looking forward to their reception. The Five Families were planning to blow up their limousine, which happened at the end of the September 17th show. What are fans to expect next?

General Hospital Fans Suspect A-Bomb Switcheroo

After Carly and Jason’s wedding ceremony, they headed to the limo that would take them to their reception. Two heads of mob organizations from the Five Families were seated in another limousine. They had planned to blow Jason and Carly to smithereens and were eager to see it happen. However, General Hospital spoilers hint they may end up blown up instead.

Jason was interrupted by Nina Wu, one of The Triad’s Five Family heads. Vincent Novak, Charles Buscema, and the other two mobsters had been working together to coordinate this bombing plan. However, it may be that she decided she’d rather continue to work with Carly and Jason than the other two men. Could she have crossed the two men to place the bomb on their limo? Some General Hospital fans have a hunch that’s the case.

Spoilers Suggest The Wedding Festivities Continue

According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, the celebration continues during Monday’s episode. In the spoilers, Carly and Jason aren’t mentioned at all. However, it seems quite clear they’ll be fine. Maxie and Spinelli will share “a moment” at the wedding reception, and later next week Michael and Willow will talk about their next steps. If Carly or Jason were in the limo that burst, it is unlikely either of these scenarios would have happened.

The wedding was originally planned so Carly, Jason, and the Five Families could present a united front. However, they both embraced the sparks of chemistry they’ve always shared, and they seem poised to consummate this marriage and prepare to move forward as a true couple. They are both unaware of the surprise in store.

Sonny’s Back And Furious

Recently, General Hospital star Maurice Benard teased Sonny’s return. This story has been months in preparation and the spoilers suggest that there will be much drama in the days to come. During Friday’s show, Sonny confronted Nina and told her he remembered everything. Nina might try to mitigate the damage, but all indications point towards her failure.

What time will Sonny return to Port Charles? It seems it may take a few more episodes, and General Hospital fans suspect he won’t be home again until after Carly and Jason share some frisky times. Spoilers indicate that this drama will be very crazy and viewers have waited a while for it to happen.