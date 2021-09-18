Rich Woman Scolds Rich Friend for Dating a Poor Guy and Learns A Lesson! – True Story

A rich woman dating an equally rich guy scolded her best friend for putting up with a poor man. She was not able to wait for long before she learned a lesson.

Ruth and Sharon were having brunch to discuss their boyfriends. They were complete opposites. Ruth was tall and had a well-sculpted body, highlighted by expensive jewelry, while Sharon was slim, round, and simple.

That day, Ruth had invited Sharon to one of their favorite restaurants to brag about the rich man she was dating. “He spent our vacation in Paris and even gave me a priceless necklace!” She cried.

Ruth was a change-maker because she loved spending her money on herself. She would leave men she didn’t think would be able to provide for her luxury. It was August, her fourth boyfriend.

Sharon, however, was not as attached to material things as her friend. Sharon enjoyed simpler pleasures in life, and she had been with the same man for over two years. Ruth’s boasting was not her style.

“That sounds great,” she says. “I’m glad you’re happy.” Ruth was able to pick up on Ruth’s mood. She found it somewhat irritating, even though she was used to it.

“Why do you sound like you don’t care?” She asked.

“Because I think there’s more to life than precious stones and luxury trips,” Sharon replied.

“You say that all the time, girl,” Ruth responded. “That’s why you don’t take care of yourself and refuse to part with that guy who earns peanuts.”

Sharon tried to explain that she was happy with her modest appearance and cheap jewelry because Clark and she were saving money for bigger purchases such as an apartment or a car.

“And I believe money is not as important in a relationship as love and consideration,” Sharon said. “Clark treats me right and I love him very much.”

“Speak of the devil,” Ruth said this as she saw Clark hurrying towards their booth, a happy grin on his face.

“I have great news baby!” Clark exclaimed as he approached their table. “I was going to keep it a surprise but I don’t think I can!”

“Slow down cowboy,” Sharon smiled, clearly happier. “What’s the occasion?”

“I got a promotion at work so now we can afford to save more as well as afford more things,” He laughed.

“Really?!” Sharon squealed. “That’s wonderful Clark.”

Clark reached into a small velvet bag and sat down to propose to Sharon.

“I know that we still have a lot to figure out but one thing I’m certain of is that I love you and I always will. Will you marry me?” He asked.

After being bustling with activity, the restaurant suddenly became quiet to see Sharon’s testimony of love. They all burst into cheers when Sharon replied.

Ruth thought the whole thing was superfluous, so she hurriedly congratulated them and took her to leave. Todd, her wealthy boyfriend called her while she was driving to complain about her forgetting to attend an important dinner with his business associates she was supposed to join him.

“You need to be here in 30 minutes,” He laughed.

Ruth was astonished at Todd’s attitude. This was despite the love that she had seen between Sharon and Clark.

Todd took Ruth aside at the dinner to make snide remarks about her appearance. Although it hurt Ruth very deeply, she promised that it would not happen again. The display of affection between Clark, Sharon was all Ruth could think about throughout the meal.

That night, she decided that her relationship lacked real happiness, and she called Sharon to let her know that she had been wrong about what she said to her at the restaurant.

“I’m sorry about the things I said when we met earlier today,” Sharon was told by her. “I realize now that love is very important in a relationship and like you, I’ll keep that in mind.”

She ended her relationship with Todd the next day. She had decided, if love was not being served at the table, she would not take a seat.

What did we learn from this story?

Contentment is essential. Ruth looked down upon Sharon because she was with a rich man. They had lots of money but there was no love between them. Clark and Sharon had more, but they were happy to love one another despite their differences. She was humbled by the difference and learned how important it was to be content.

Be careful with your words. Todd made hurtful comments to Ruth about small mistakes he felt Ruth had committed. It cut her like a knife and made her realize how much her hurtful words could have hurt her friend. Be careful with how you use words.

