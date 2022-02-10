Gayle King And Vlad Duthiers Test Positive For Covid

By Tom O'Brien
Gayle King and Vlad Duthiers tested positive for Covid, forcing CBS Mornings to take a series of steps as a precaution.

At 7:30 AM, co-anchor Tony Dokoupil went to King, who  was appearing from inside a van outside the studio.

“I never expected to be sitting in a van,” she said. “I came, ready to go to work. There was an exposure. I have had a test, and now we are waiting for the results of my test. So rather than take a chance and hurt anyone else, or somebody else would be affected, I am down in my van. Rather than isolating in her office, King said that she wanted to appear on the show to present her interview with the parents of Bakari Henderson. She said that she was “stunned” by the positive test, given that she has routinely tested negative.

Dokoupil later said that that King and Duthiers had tested positive.

King said that she had since had multiple negative tests, and planned to go on vacation to California on Friday.

Duthiers had been filling in for Nate Burleson, and he left the show after learning of his positive test.

Dokoupil broadcast from the studio along with Dana Jacobson, and they had tested negative.

