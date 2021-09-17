Gambling addict left dad penniless after robbing £20k savings for slot machines

A “shameless and highly devious” woman who stole £20,000 from her frail 81-year-old dad to fund her gambling addiction after taking on the role of his carer has been jailed.

Yasmin Tattersall, aged 57, was caring to her deceased father for three years. She was also responsible for his debit cards.

Two professional private carers reported to another family member that Tattersall was not being paid for her crimes.

Tattersall, from Rochdale, admitted theft and has now been jailed for six months after a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Prosecutor Alison Whalley told the court: “The defendant’s thefts came to light after it was found that the care company wasn’t being paid.”

The company later got hold of Tattersall’s sister, who had to pay up. Her family confronted the defendant and she admitted to a gambling addiction.

An estimated £20,000 was taken, but the exact figure isn’t known. Barclays have since reimbursed the family to the tune of £13,150.

In a statement read to the court, Tattersall’s sister said: “We want to know how Yasmin could do this to our dad.

“How could you do this to us as a family? We would have come together as families to help each others if you were our sister.

“We always loaned you money whenever you needed it. This act has caused the death of our family.

“If the pressure was too much, you should have shared this, we would have helped you. It was mum and dad’s money – not yours.

“He was vulnerable, he was 81 and he gave 30-years of his life fighting for this country.

“She has left us destroyed, we hope you realise what you have done. All of our family are devastated and disgusted at your actions.”

Tattersall has never been convicted before.

Mitigating, Keith Jones said: “It started as a coping mechanism for her when dealing with a deterioration in her mental health.

“Once it started it snowballed out of control, out of denial and embarrassment she didn’t turn to the family.”

Sentencing her, Judge John Edwards said: “He was vulnerable, had a lot of issues, and his means were limited. He relied solely on his savings and an army pension. This meant that he barely earned enough to pay for carer’s fees.

“They were needed modestly, for help in getting him dressed, making a cup of tea and a sandwich.

“You violated the trust he placed in you. I have the shame of seeing you in court at a crown court. I understand that you are sorry and that you feel guilty. However, this was unacceptable and, in your words, – disgusting.

“Having taken on that role you abused that trust over three and a half years and frittered away his life savings on slot machines.

“It was shameful and very devious. You brought shame on your self and caused great pain to many people.