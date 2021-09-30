Gabby Petito’s Fiancé Still Not Found As Dog The Bounty Hunter Says He Wishes Speak With Brian Laundrie Father

DOG the Bounty Hunter says he wants to speak to missing Brian Laundrie’s father – and insists that parents know “50 percent of the time” where their kids are.
Dog, real name Duane Chapman, told Dr Oz in an interview on Tuesday that typically, parents insist they don’t know where their children are after being accused of a crime.
“And after, they say, ‘Dog, I couldn’t, I knew,'” Chapman said.
He also told Dr. Oz that around “50 percent of the time,” parents know where their children are.
Another “35 percent of the parents help,” Dog said, adding he hopes the Laundrie family will fall into that number.
EXPERT DOESN’T THINK LAUNDRIE IS STILL IN RESERVE
Experienced rancher Alan McEwen has cast doubt that Laundrie is hiding in the vast Carlton Reserve.
He told Fox News: “Unless he’s got a butt like a duck and can float, he’s not in there.”
“I’ve been in the woods in and out all my life. I have learned a lot in my life, and one thing I know is no one is gonna survive out there for two weeks on foot.”
TARGETED SEARCH FOR LAUNDRIE CONTINUES
Josh Taylor, of North Port Police Department, told Fox: “The FBI is now leading the search. I’m told it will be scaled back and targeted based on intelligence.”
“Hopefully, water will lower in areas hard to currently access.”
The investigation will still involve officers from NPPD.
BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S PARENTS CALLED COPS ON DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER
On Monday, it was revealed that Laundrie’s parents called 911 on Dog the Bounty Hunter after he knocked at their Florida home.
Dog, real name Duane Chapman, said it was a “shame” Roberta and Chris Laundrie called for cops rather than open the door to him.
INSIDE THE MOTEL WHERE LAUNDRIE STAYED AFTER A FIGHT
It has been revealed that Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie stayed in a $78-a-night motel after police stopped them following a domestic violence call.
Staff at the Bowen Motel in Moab, Utah, confirmed the 23-year-old had stayed at the accommodation after police drove him there on August 12.
Bowen Motel confirmed staff has been cooperating with the police’s investigation into Gabby’s killing.
Laundrie was taken into the motel by Moab police after they decided not to file any charges. Instead, they separated the couple for the night.
Bodycam shows that Gabby’s fiancé told police he could not afford a hotel for the night.
WARRANT FOR BRIAN’S ARREST
The warrant for Laundrie’s arrest stems from his alleged “unauthorized” use of a Capital One debit card “in the District of Wyoming and elsewhere.”
According to the indictment, he allegedly swiped Gabby’s debit card, running up a $1,000 balance from August 31 through September 1, which was amended to note that he allegedly violated a specific statute.
Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.
NEW STATEMENT FROM BRIAN’S PARENTS
On Monday, Brian’s parents released a new statement through their attorney to address rumors about their knowledge of his whereabouts.
It reads: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are worried about Brian and hope that the FBI can find him.
“The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”
BRIAN LAUNDRIE PREVIOUSLY SEEN READING BOOK ABOUT WOMEN GOING MISSING, PART TWO
The book Laundrie has seen reading focuses on four women who explore a fictional coastal location known as Area X, which has been cut off from civilization for 30 years.
Three of the four women are killed, while the fourth remains permanently in the mysterious location.
Newsweek reported that YouTubers and Tiktokers previously suggested the video should be handed to police for investigation.
BRIAN LAUNDRIE WAS PREVIOUSLY SEEN READING A BOOK ABOUT WOMEN GOING MISSING
Brian Laundrie was spotted in a YouTube video reading the horror science fiction novel Annihilation, about women who go missing before Gabby’s disappearance.
A clip uploaded to the couple’s Nomadic Statik channel on August 19, Laundrie, 23, is seen on a hammock while reading the Jeff VanderMeer book.
WHEN WAS LAUNDRIE’S CAR TOWED?
Brian Laundrie’s silver Ford Mustang was previously towed away from his family home.
The truck arrived at the North Port home in Florida last Monday afternoon. It was then towable away by an FBI agent riding in a black Jeep.
LAUNDRIE CHARGED LAST WEEK
Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Laundrie was charged last Thursday with fraudulently using her bank debit card.
Police have sought him for seven days in connection with the 22-year-old travel blogger’s death during their cross-country road trip.
He remains missing after returning to his home in North Port, Florida, on September 1 without his partner.
‘HE’S NOT AN EXPERIENCED CRIMINAL’
“He’s very young; he’s not an experienced criminal,” the bounty hunter explained, adding that Brian’s lack of criminal history before Gabby’s disappearance suggests that Brian won’t attempt shoplifting or breaking to stay on the run.
“This kid is an outdoorsman, so I think he went where he’s comfortable,” Dog said his goodbyes.
LAUNDRIE ON THE APPALACHIAN TRAIL
In an interview with Fox News, Dog the Bounty Hunter also addressed that Brian might be somewhere on the Appalachian Trail.
“He spent a couple of months there in the past, and he is an outdoorsman,” Dog.
ARE BRIAN’S PARENTS USING A ‘BURNERPHONE’?
Internet sleuths have shared screen grabs that show FBI associates Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughters Lyssa Chapman and Lyssa Chapman, allegedly having a conversation about the theory.
However, it has not been suggested by any official source that Mrs. Laundrie is using a burner phone to communicate with her son.
“We do not confirm or deny contact with any individual or entity to preserve their privacy; as such, we do not confirm or deny the receipt of any tip,” the FBI said, according to Tampa 10 reporter Shannon Clowe.
“We have no additional comment, they added.”
DNA SAMPLES
The search for Brian Laundrie continues as the FBI visits his parents’ Florida home asking for personal items to “match his DNA.”
“The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching, and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could,” the Laundries’ lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News on Sunday.
‘I THINK HE’S BEEN HERE FOR SURE’
“What we’re hearing is two people left on the eighth,” Dog said at the alleged campsite, but “three people came in on the sixth.”
The dog said that his team will continue to investigate leads in the Fort De Soto Park area, adding, “I think he’s been here for sure.”
WHAT DOES DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER CLAIM?
As the search for Brian Laundrie continues, Dog the Bounty Hunter is investigating an alleged camping trip the missing fiancé of Gabby Petito took with his parents in early September, the reality star said in an appearance on Fox News.
In a video interview, the TV bounty hunter said that local leads had indicated Brian’s parents were in the area around Fort De Soto Park in September.
’50PERCENT OF PARENTS’ KNOW WHERE THEIR KIDS ARE
PARK RECORDS
Reporter Daniela Hurtado acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that Roberta Laundrie checked into the campground on September 6 and left on September 8.
However, the records do not indicate who was with Roberta Laundrie during her visit.
Bertolino pushed back against Dog’s allegations that Brian didn’t return home with his parents.
He said in a statement: “That Dog doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”
Bertolino added that Brian and his parents went to “other places on two different dates,” which the FBI is allegedly aware of.
He said: “So Brian obviously returned home after camping and what that dog is spewing is nothing but baloney.”
THE LAUNDRIES AT CAMP DE SOTO
The lead that the Laundrie’s visited a campground in Pinellas County was a tip first given to Dog the Bounty Hunter on Monday.
The reality TV star told Fox News: “They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were present.
“We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp.”
Dog – real name Duane Chapman – added: “Allegedly, what we’re hearing, is two people left on the 8th. Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he’s been here for sure.”
POSSIBLE BRIAN SIGHTING
Park records say the Laundries’ left the site on September 8.
Fort Myers couple claims they camped right next to the family at this park.
The background of a family selfie shows a man strolling through the park. It’s not known if Laundrie is in the photograph.
Although the individual seems to be wearing black pants, he is not wearing a shirt. It is unknown when the selfie was taken.
Marci Newsom told NBC2: “We checked in on Labor Day. They were apparently in the campground simultaneously as us and checked in the right beside us.
BOAT CONSPIRACY
Another wild conspiracy tossed around is that Laundrie may be hiding on a boat to evade police after claims circulated on Twitter that he went live on Instagram for a matter of seconds on September 13.
Twitter has circulated a clip showing body water and the side view of a green vessel before it abruptly cuts out.
Viewers of the clip are attempting to claim that Laundrie “accidentally” went live on Instagram before realizing and hastily cutting off the feed.
However, much of this was quickly dismissed as the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that the 23-year-old left his home without his wallet or cellphone on the day he disappeared.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS CHANGING
One theory pointing to his supposed possession of a burner phone came as users spotted changes to his Spotify and Instagram accounts.
They insisted they had proof that Laundrie allegedly created a Spotify playlist called ‘Selfconsomption’ shortly after Gabby Petito vanished.
Online sleuths then allege that the playlist’s name had changed to ‘Nomatic Statik’ – the name of the travel YouTube channel that Laundrie, 23, and Gabby, 22, created.
BRIAN’S PARENTS USING ‘BURNER PHONE’
It followed a string of alleged screengrabs shared by internet sleuths that appear to show FBI associates – namely Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman – engaging in conversation about the theory that has since done the rounds online.
However, it has not been suggested by any official source that Mrs. Laundrie is using the burner phone to communicate with her son.
“We do not confirm or deny contact with any individual or entity to preserve their privacy; as such, we do not confirm or deny the receipt of any tip,” the FBI said, according to Tampa 10 reporter Shannon Clowe.
“We have no additional comment, they added.”
WHAT DID BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S PARENTS SAY WHEN GABBY WAS MISSING?
The Laundries made a statement regarding the case through their lawyer on September 14, 2021.
They said at the time: “This is a challenging time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family.”
“I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family, we hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.”
“On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”