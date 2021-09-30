Dave Franco Movie Rounds Out Cast, Starts Production

Julie Hagerty, Haley Joel Osment, Amy Sedaris, Danny Pudi, Zoe Chao, Evan Jonigkeit, Olga Merediz, Ayden Mayeri and Kelvin Yu have been added to the cast of Somebody I Used to Know, the Amazon original film being directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons.

The cast is complete and production has begun in Oregon for the romantic comedy, co-written by Franco. The pic hails from Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures and marks a reteam of Franco, Brie and Black Bear after they teamed on last year’s horror pic The Rental directed by Franco and starring Brie.

The plot of Somebody I Used to Know centers on Ally (Brie), a workaholic who on a trip to her hometown spends a night reminiscing with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which makes her start to question everything about the choices she’s made and the person she’s become. Things get even more complicated when Ally meets Cassidy (Clemons), who is a younger woman who makes her remember the person she was.

Producers include Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner, and Black Bear’s Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay and Michael Heimler. Franco, Brie, Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton are executive producers.

Deadline originally picked the film up last month. The film will debut exclusively on Prime Video worldwide next.

Framework Entertainment and Innovative Artists represent Hagerty. Griffin Talent and MGMT Entertainment are Osment’s representatives. UTA and Schreck rose represent Sedaris. UTA, Velocity Entertainment Partners, Hansen, Jacobson represent Pudi. Chao is represented CAA, B. Company, and Schreck Rose. UTA and Schreck rose represent Jonigkeit. Merediz is represented by CLA Partners and Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin. Gersh and Mosaic are representing Mayeri. Jackoway Austen is representing Mayeri. SDB Partners is representing Yu and Writ Large.