Gabby investigators have new theory after seeing strange detail in Brian post

TIKTOK investigators have come up with a new theory in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

The latest in a series of wild claims, internet sleuths are alleging that Petito’s interest in butterflies could offer clues to her disappearance – and that her fiancé uploaded her last Instagram post.

4 TikTok users investigating Petito’s disappearance have noticed her affiliation with butterflies Credit: Instagram

4 One TikTok video highlights fiancé Laundrie referencing flies to cops Credit: TikTok/adele_oliver

One TikTok video highlights how 22-year-old Petito used butterflies across her social media, before showing a clip comparing her fiancé, Brian Laundrie discussing flies to the cops.

Laundrie – who is considered a “person of interest” in the investigation – says to police in the video, “and the flies here are pretty intense, so the flies have definitely been getting to her”.

One person commented on the video, claiming: “I think sometimes butterflies can be used as a signal that someone is experiencing or survived domestic abuse”.

Another user speculated: “Can we talk about how supposedly journey was supposed to end on Halloween and the last [Instagram] post’s caption says happy Halloween”.

One user picked up on Laundrie’s affiliation with flies, suggesting: “HIS INSTA BIO ALSO SAYS ‘BUG BITES ARE BETTER THAN BEING BRAINWASHED BY THE MEDIA’ and it used to be the fly emoji but he changed it to a leaf ! SUS ASF”.

This speculation about butterflies follows other strange theories made by web sleuths. Some have also scrutinized Petito’s Instagram post, in which Petito poses in front a butterfly mural.

Many have claimed the post “doesn’t add up” as it shows a number of apparent inconsistencies, with some suggesting the post was uploaded by Laundrie.

Eagle-eyed social-media users noticed Petito often used the butterfly emoji, but her latest Instagram post – which was published two days after her last confirmed sighting – featured a fly emoji.

There is no evidence that the snaps were edited or uploaded by her fiancé.

Others theories suggested by web sleuths include that someone was seen digging in the field next to Petito’s white van.

The Facebook group Find Gabby posted a YouTube video yesterday which they claimed showed Gabby Petito’s white van in the Wyoming National Park.

To help find the truth about the disappearance of the woman, armchair detectives quickly examined the footage.

The Petito lawyer later confirmed on September 21, that the body found in Wyoming was identified as Gabby and on the same day the Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that Petito died as a result of homicide but the cause is still pending final autopsy results.

Petito was reported missing on September 11 after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie’s attorney claims that Petito is still missing.

4 Web sleuths suggests Laundrie posted her latest Instagram post as it uses a fly emoji rather than a butterfly Credit: Instagram