Furious Love Island fans spot ‘clue’ Molly is about to get DUMPED by Zach

LOVE Island fans spotted a ‘clue’ that Molly Marsh is about to get dumped in a big way by Zach Noble.

ITV2 viewers furious with each other took to the social networks with theories about the dates the star reality show had with his new girlfriends.

Molly Marsh flirted with Zach as the pair chatted for two hours

Molly Marsh flirted Zach while the two chatted for over an hour
Viewers noted that Zach did not mention Molly on his dates

Zach was not seen with Molly by some viewers
Zach stated on his dates that he was not closed off

Zach made it clear on dates that he wasn't closed to anyone

Zachariah Noble (25), is currently paired with Catherine Agbaje (22) a real-estate agent. However, he appears to have a thing for Molly Marsh (21), who’s also a realtor.

Mitch brutally dumped Molly while they were in bed as tensions exploded on Love Island.

The fans who have been watching the dating show for years noticed that Molly was about to be dumped by one of her stars.

The villa was rocked by the arrivals of two new bombshells, Leah Taylor and Charlotte Sumner.

They had dinner dates with both Tyrique, 24, Mitchel Taylor, 27, as well as Zach.

Fans who were observant noticed that Zach never mentioned Molly on any of his dates.

Molly was watching from the rooftop while Molly had her back to him.

One said: “Zach said he’s with Catherine but never mentioned Molly to the bombshell 🤭🤭🤭 I wonder why… #LoveIsland

A second viewer wrote: “Mitchell even said he forgot about Molly as soon as he saw Leah ( bombshell) and zach didn’t even mention Molly to the bombshell’s when they asked about who he’s with.”

“Zach has loyalties to no one but himself he didn’t even mention molly once to the bombshells😭,” penned a third.

And a fourth noted: “Is the way Zachaliar never mentioned to the new girls that he is talking to Molly for me 🤣🤣🤣🤣 and she was busy hiding behind a tree..”

After a heated argument in the villa, tensions reached a boiling point.

With tensions still high following the previous day’s challenge, Mitch, Jess and Catherine watched on as Molly flirted with Zach for two hours.

It lead to Jess saying of Molly: “I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her. Mitch, you deserve better than that, she’s mugging you off in broad daylight.”

Zach tried to talk to Mitchel, but he was turned away by Mitchel, who said: “You are a joker, bro. No respect.” You are a snake”.

In the bathroom, there were also more confrontations between Zachariah, Mitchel, as well as Mitchel and Molly.

Molly watched on as she hid from view on the terrace

Molly watched as Molly hid on the terrace
The villa was rocked by the arrivals of two new bombshells, Leah Taylor and Charlotte Sumner

The villa was rocked by the arrivals of two new bombshells, Leah Taylor and Charlotte Sumner

