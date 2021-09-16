Fun Facts : Hispanic Heritage Month

Although U.S. culture is largely thought of internationally as having to do with cowboy hats, rodeos, and ranch life, none of those American staples — believe it or not — originated in the States. The traditions of ranchers, or “rancheros” in Spanish, originated in Mexico and Spain. In those countries, hard-working farmers donned “cowboy” hats as they toiled over their crops and livestock. Cowboy hats, rodeos, and ranch life are all associated with the American West. However, these hats were brought over from Hispanic nations before the U.S. was founded.