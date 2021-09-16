Fun Facts : Hispanic Heritage Month

Fun Facts : Hispanic Heritage Month
By Amy Comfi
In
Uncategorized

Fun Facts : Hispanic Heritage Month

Although U.S. culture is largely thought of internationally as having to do with cowboy hats, rodeos, and ranch life, none of those American staples — believe it or not — originated in the States. The traditions of ranchers, or “rancheros” in Spanish, originated in Mexico and Spain. In those countries, hard-working farmers donned “cowboy” hats as they toiled over their crops and livestock. Cowboy hats, rodeos, and ranch life are all associated with the American West. However, these hats were brought over from Hispanic nations before the U.S. was founded.

Latest News

Previous articleDoes Erika Jayne Receive Special Support From Lisa Rinna?
Next articlePerfect Hair Color Trend For Fall is Buttery Cup Hair

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder