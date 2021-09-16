Does Erika Jayne Receive Special Support From Lisa Rinna?

Lisa Rinna has been accused of her “blind support” for Erika Jayne. RHOBH can’t help but notice the difference in how she treats Erika compared to how she treated Denise Richards. Rinna couldn’t help but grill her former friend about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. But when it comes to Erika’s embezzlement case, she’s been noticeably quiet.

Rinna is unwilling to answer questions about her friend. Reality star Rinna claims she has learned a lot about herself from her past. She was extremely curious about Kim Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Denise. But she prefers to support her friend. Some fans feel that she’s blindly supporting Erika.

Lisa Rinna claps back at Criticism

Earlier this week, a fan called Lisa Rinna out on social media. They wanted to find out why she blindly supported ErikaJayne this season. “What does Erika have on you that your [sic] following her so badly?” The person inquired in the comments to her Instagram post.

“She has nothing on me, and I don’t blindly support anyone, Karen,” Rinna clapped in response. “Karen” This is her new insult to her social media critics and haters. Rinna used this word earlier in the year to describe QVC customers who wanted Rinna removed from their shopping channel. Rinna took to Instagram Stories to call them many “Karens” who didn’t like her political views.

Unfortunately, Rinna doesn’t understand what the term means. Karen is an insult that refers to a white woman who is entitled or demanding. It can also refer to memes in which white women abuse their privilege to get what they want. In this case, the user was simply asking a question about Rinna’s blind support. However, the beauty founder wasn’t having it and clapped back at the fan instead of answering the question. She could’ve used this opportunity to explain why she supports Erika.

RHOBH star gets support for supporting Erika Jayne

Lisa Rinna shared a photo of herself with Erika Jayne on the set of the Days of Our Lives spinoff series Beyond Salem. In a not-so-subtle way, she captioned the photo: “About last night…Lets GoGo! Oh! You’re wearing flats. Stays in the vault.❤️‍🔥😂💅🏼🍸🤠 🍀🐶💄💋👄” Fans wanted to know what Rinna was talking about. Was Erika making her big return to daytime after appearing on The Young and the Restless?

Many fans supported Rinna. They love that she’s sticking by her friend. “I’m glad you’re still friends with Erika ❤️👏,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Rinna, you’re a ride or die, friend 💚🤘.” They’re happy to see that Rinna has learned from the past and decided to stick by Erika. They feel that her fellow co-stars have been too harsh on the Pretty Mess star this season.



“ I’m so happy that you are sticking by Erika. I think she’s not being heard. And your [sic] following your gut and giving her your friendship and loyalty. Proud of you.”

“ You’re a true friend to Erika. I love that ❤️❤️❤️ “

“ “ Love seeing you and E together. You’re a good friend, mama. 😘 “

“ “ Well, at least you stayed loyal this time!! You never know when your stepdaughter00 will be the next! “

“ “Ride or die, friend!! It’s great! 👏🙌❤️ “

What are your thoughts on Rinna and Erika’s friendship? Do you think she’s blindly supporting her RHOBH co-star? Comment below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.