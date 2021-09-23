From messy separations to cancelled TV shows as comedy celebrates 10th anniversary

NEW Girl won a legion of fans when it premiered back in 2011.

Zooey Deschanel’s Jessica Day was the comedy’s lead character.

8 New Girl ran for seven seasons from 2011 Credit: Rex

During its seven season run on Fox, it delivered plenty of laughs, as well as heartfelt moments too.

We take a look at what the cast has been doing since the final episode, which marks the show’s 10th anniversary.

Zooey Deschanel

8 Zooey Deschanel played Jessica Day Credit: Channel 4

Zooey definitely had one of the biggest profiles coming into the show, having starred in movies including Almost Famous, Elf, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and 500 Days of Summer.

Zooey was very private during the time she was on-air. In June 2015, she married Jacob Pechenik and welcomed Elsie and Charlie to her home in July 2015.

Trolls, the 2016 animated film about Bridget, and its sequel in 2020, was her voice.

Zooey and Jacob divorced in September 2019.

Jonathan Scott, who is a star on reality TV show Property Brothers, is now her boyfriend.

She was most recently a co-host of ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game.

Jake Johnson

8 Jake Johns has starred in a number of films since the show ended Credit: Channel 4

Actor Jake played Nick Miller in the show, and after it ended he went on to land top roles in films including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, while he was set to reprise his role as Lowery Cruthers in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Jake was disappointed when the coronavirus pandemic halted his plans.

Jake was also the voice of Oxnard on Bojack Horseman. In Stumptown, he plays Grey McConnell.

Lamorne Morris

8 Lamorne Morris has continued to appear in films and on TV since the show ended Credit: Handout

Winston Bishop star Lamorne has also appeared in a number of movies since New Girl ended.

These include The Christmas Chronicles, Yesterday, and Bloodshot.

Lamorne is also the main role in Woke, a digital series that includes Valley of the Boom as well as Human Discoveries.

Max Greenfield

8 Max Greenfield most recently appeared in Promising Young Woman alongside Carey Mulligan Credit: Rex

Max played Winston Schmidt in New Girl and when it ended, he returned to reprise his former role as Leo D’Amato on Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival.

He also a starring role opposite Cedric the Entertainer on CBS’ The Neighborhood, and appeared as Ronnie in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Max has also been in movies, including Carey Mulligan’s Promising Young Woman.

The dad-of-two also founded DADZ, a father-focused parenting and baby goods company, in 2020.

Hannah Simone

8 Hannah Simone has had a number of projects cancelled or put on hold since New Girl ended Credit: Getty

Cece Parekh star Hannah had a number of disappointments after New Girl ended.

She was supposed to star in ABC’s reboot for The Greatest American Hero in 2018, but the network ended up deciding not to pick up the series.

ABC then ordered an untitled semi-autobiographical comedy from Simone inspired by her family in 2019.

The project has not been aired. It was written and executive produced jointly by the actress.

Damon Wayans Jr.

8 Damon Wayans Jr. played ‘Coach’ on and off in the show Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Damon was back and forth in the show as Ernie “Coach” Tagliaboo, appearing in the pilot before leaving after his other show, Happy Endings, was picked up.

He returned to New Girl season three after Happy Endings was over.

Damon appeared in films like How to Be Single, Super Troopers 2 and guest starred in shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm or The Twilight Zone.

He was cast as the lead in Happy Together in 2018, but it was cancelled after just one season.

Two Shakes Entertainment was Damon’s own production company. It was launched in November 2018.

Megan Fox

8 Megan Fox covered for Zooey while she was on maternity leave in season five Credit: Getty – Contributor

Megan joined season five of New Girl to step in for six episodes while Zooey Deschanel was off on maternity leave.

Megan played Reagan Lewis on the show and was a guest star in season six, when Zooey returned to Jess.

Megan Fox hosted Legends of the Lost, a docuseries she produced and hosted with Megan Fox after Megan left the show in season six.

Since then, Megan Fox has appeared in a few movies including Zeroville and Think Like a Dog.

Megan has received more attention for her personal life in recent years. Megan split with Brian Austin Green, her husband, in May 2020. After nearly 10 years of marriage and having three children, she was separated from Brian.

Megan went public one month later with Machine Gun Kelly her boyfriend. There was some online sniping.

