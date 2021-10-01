From dirt on your feet to poo

It’s important to brush your teeth twice per day. But it’s also vital that your toothbrushes don’t contain any germs.

A toothbrush is an everyday necessity and we assume that they are clean before we place them in our mouths.

Between the bristles are many nasty surprises – a home to a host of germs.

Previous studiesWe have discovered that a toothbrush can harbor more than 10 million bacteria.

This means that even though you think you’re cleaning your mouth by brushing your teeth, your tongue could actually be wiped on the bathroom floor.

Dr Upen Vishlani is a dental expert and oral health expert. My Mouth reveals that toothbrushes can be contaminated in many ways.

Dr Vithlani explained that bacteria, viruses, fungi and other harmful organisms could be hiding in your toothbrush.

He said that these could include bacteria like streptococci, e.coli and staphylococcus.

Some strains can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea or stomach pain and cramps. Streptococci can also cause skin infections.

Staphylococcus is not usually dangerous but if skin is punctured (which could include bleeding gyms) then bacteria could enter the site and cause infection.

Dr Vithlani cautioned: “From leaving our toothbrushes out to dry, from using an open-flushed bathroom or from contaminants from toilet spray that are left behind long enough for them to settle on bathroom surfaces.”

“And if you drop your toothbrush on the floor, forget the five second rule as airborne bacteria from the floor and the dirt from people’s feet including faeces can find its way into your mouth and cause health problems.”

Dr Vithlani stated that there are things you can do to stop germs from entering your body via your toothbrush.

He explains how a toothbrush holder can be a good idea to prevent cross contamination or a toothbrush case. This is the number one reason to not share a toothbrush.

Here are some top tips to maintain a radiant smile Dr Vithlani suggested that you use these tips to preserve your smile. Fluoride toothpaste should be applied twice daily to your teeth.

Cleaning between your teeth using an interdental brush or flosspicks

Cleaning your tongue daily

You can cut down on the amount and frequency of acidic and sugary foods and drinks.

Regular visits to your dentist and hygienist, as recommended by them

Reduce darkly coloured foods and drinks, especially coffee

Stop using tobacco products

He said: “Form a line of defence against these microorganisms that can invade your mouth by regularly replacing your toothbrush.

“Bamboo brushes may also be more hygienic than traditional plastic handle brushes as bamboo has a natural antibacterial property and an ability to repel most bacteria.”

This will prevent the growth of nasties that love damp and dark places, he said.

To remove any food particles or lingering residue, rinse your toothbrush under running water. Dry the toothbrush and place it in a dry and clean area away from the toilet.

“These are just a few techniques for cleaning your toothbrush.

“Yet such cleaning methods don’t eradicate the build-up of microorganisms in your toothbrush, the best line of defence is to replace your toothbrush regularly”He added.

Watch this woman demonstrate a toothbrush trick and other hacks for creating cleaning tools.