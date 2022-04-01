Freddie Gibbs, Rick Ross Celebrate Success in ‘Ice Cream’ Video

Rick Ross was hired by Freddie Gibbs for his new single. “Ice Cream.” The Kenny Beats-produced track gives a new spin on the sample RZA employed for Raekwon’s song of the same name, which appeared on 1995’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…

Mirroring the opening of Raekwon’s video for the original track, Gibbs visual features him riding around town in an ice cream truck filled with women enjoying frozen treats. Ross attends the wintry party where he drinks champagne and celebrates his victory.

“Dope feen got a pipe dream/Serve my neighbors 34 flavors/I got ice cream,”Gibbs raps. Ross “Couple mil, a duffle bag, I got a block to feed,”Ross raps about his verse.

Gibbs and Madlib will be performing at Coachella next month. Gibbs has released AlfredoHis Grammy-nominated collaboration album with the Alchemist, titled ‘The Alchemist’ in 2020. Shortly thereafter, he signed an agreement with Warner. The rapper — who has appeared on TV shows including Power Book IV: Force Get down — is starring in the upcoming film, Go Down with the King. Gunna and Gibbs exchanged words earlier in the year on Twitter, after Gunna appeared diss Gibbs, while teasing his album. DS4ever.

Ross released the video in January. “Wiggle,”His single taken from his latest album Richer Than I Ever Been. The LP also includes “Outlawz”Jazmine Sullivan, 21 Savage and more “Little Havana”Willie Falcon and The Dream