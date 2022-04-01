Francesco LoPresti’s Tragic Death As A TikTok Star

Francesco LoPresti was a childhood crush on Kaitlin Reagan. They made many TikTok videos together, documenting their relationship and his experience with cancer. Kaitlin developed a crush on Francesco when she was 12 years old, having passed each other at the dance studio where he studied breakdancing and she took ballet classes, according to their Website. They started dating when they were 15 years old, and have been together ever since. “No matter how hard it gets, you will always find your way back to each other,”Francesco was contacted by Kaitlin via their website.

Sadly, Kaitlin Posted on March 11 that Francesco’s cancer was progressing quickly, and she appeared a few days later in a postAccording to the report, he prayed with his parents and asked for prayers from viewers while he was in hospice. People. The 30th of March VideoShe announced his death by saying, “I’m really sorry, because my goal was for you guys to watch him ring the [remission] bell, but the cancer took his life.”

Many people shared their sorrow on social media, with many posting tributes to the victim. “I was praying that this video would never come,”A fan wrote a letter under the announcement, per The New York Post. Another one, “We won’t forget him. We love you both, and our hearts are grieving with you. Francesco will always be by your side.”