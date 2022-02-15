‘Framing Agnes’ Filmmakers Chase Joynt & Samantha Curley Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Framing Agnes filmmaker Chase Joynt, his producing partner Samantha Curley and their production company, Level Ground Productions, have signed with WME for representation, on the heels of the documentary’s world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

In Joynt’s solo directorial debut, starring trans culture-makers Angelica Ross, Jen Richards and Zackary Drucker, he widens the lens through which transgender history is viewed as he explores the story of Agnes (Drucker) and her participation in gender health research at UCLA in the 1960s. Following its debut within Sundance’s NEXT section, the film co-written by Joynt and Morgan M. Page won its Audience Award, as well as its Innovator Award.

A trans filmmaker who is passionate in his in-depth advocacy and analysis of transgender issues and experiences onscreen, Joynt previously co-directed the Tribeca-premiering music doc No Ordinary Man, about trans icon Billy Tipton, with Aisling Chin-Yee.

Curley has thus far collaborated with Joynt on Framing Agnes and the 2019 short from which it stemmed. The collaborators’ LA-based production company Level Ground is invested in projects that push the boundaries of form, while addressing urgent sociopolitical issues. It also supports the Level Ground Collective, a non-profit artist collective and incubator that centers queer, trans and POC artist-led projects and initiatives.

Joynt continues to be represented by the Transatlantic Agency, Saadeh P.C. and Touchwood PR.