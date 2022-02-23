Former host of Fox News’ ‘The Five’ was 73

Bob Beckel, former host of Fox News‘ “The Five” and a columnist for USA TODAY, has died. He was 73.

“We are deeply saddened by our (father’s) passing, however we take solace in the fact that he went peacefully. We ask that you respect our (family’s) privacy during this time of grievance and reflection. We want to thank USA Today and our close family friends for the support they have given our father and family,” Beckel’s daughter MacKenzie and son Alex confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday.

Sean Hannity also announced Beckel’s death at the end of his show Monday. “We end the show with sad personal news,” he said. “A very dear friend of this channel and a dear friend personally … has died.”

Hannity said he received a call from Beckel’s son Alex, who gave him news of Beckel’s death. “He was always full of joy, happiness, sunshine,” Hannity continued. “We miss him already … my heart’s troubled.”

On Monday’s show, fellow Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacted to Hannity’s announcement, saying she “liked him so much too.”

“Prayers to his family,” she added.

During his television career, Beckel appeared on several Fox News programs, including “Outnumbered” and “Hannity,” from 2009 to 2017. He began co-hosting “The Five” in 2011, where he discussed news stories with four conservative panelists but was temporarily ousted in June 2015 while dealing with substance abuse.

Then-Fox executive Bill Shine said at the time the network “couldn’t hold ‘The Five’ hostage to one man’s personal issues.” Beckel later wrote the book “I Should Be Dead: My Life Surviving Politics, TV and Addiction,” published in November 2015.

In 2017, Beckel returned to “The Five,” but he was let go again, this time for allegedly making a racist remark to a Black employee. Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for the employee, said at the time that Beckel “stormed out” of his office when the employee, a technician, came to do work on his computer, saying he was leaving because the worker was Black.

For over a decade, Beckel co-wrote the USA TODAY column “Common Ground” with friend Cal Thomas. Published between 2005 and 2015, the column sought to present two opposing views on an issue, with Beckel — a veteran Democratic strategist — providing a left-wing perspective and Thomas — a radio commentator and evangelical Christian — providing a right-wing perspective.

Thomas mourned his “friend and spiritual brother” in a Facebook post Monday, adding that Beckel “has passed into the presence of the Lord he loved.”

“We did so many things together and I hope we modeled what two people of different political persuasions can be like when they love one another,” he continued, also recalling his time co-writing “Common Ground” with the late columnist. “I will see you soon Bob. You are loved.”

Fox News fires Bob Beckel for racially insensitive remark

In the duo’s final column, Thomas said he hopes that he and Beckel “have inspired others to speak and develop relationships across the ideological divide and to remember we are not enemies, but Americans first.”

“I couldn’t agree more,” Beckel replied. “We have done our best, but politicians apparently are content with gridlock. It has been an honor and pleasure to share this space with you, Cal.”

Beckel is survived by his two children Alex and MacKenzie.

Contributing: David Bauder, The Associated Press