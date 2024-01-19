Flight Attendant Spills Shocking Truth About Plane Luggage Space – Prepare to Be Outraged

Unlock the Truth About Overhead Bins – What You Need to Know

ANYONE who has ever flown economy knows the struggle of finding a free overhead bin. If you’re not in the first boarding group for your flight you can often kiss that storage space goodbye.

A Stewardess Spills the Beans

A flight attendant has revealed the real reason why finding an available overhead bin can feel impossible.

Speaking on the Jtrain podcast, former stewardess Shawn Kathleen shared the truth behind carry-on storage.

“Economy tickets don’t guarantee passengers any overhead bin space,” she explained.

The Truth Behind Overhead Bins

When asked about her passenger pet peeves, Kathleen revealed that entitlement to overhead storage space irritates her.

“Everyone is going to hate to hear this, but a ticket does not entitle you to any overhead bin space,” she said.

Kathleen explained that a ticket only entitles you to transport from point A to point B.

She added that overhead bins are only supposed to be used for luggage and should not be used to store personal items, including backpacks or shopping bags.

These smaller items are meant to be stored under the seat in front of you.

However, passengers often attempt to free up the space for their feet by placing everything from coats to handbags above their heads.

“If you get overhead bin space, that’s just a bonus,” Kathleen explained.

Etiquette and Consequences

Conde Nast shared the top tips for overhead storage bin etiquette on flights.

The travel pros also explained that this carry-on storage is not a right of passengers.

“The space above an airline seat is not guaranteed or reserved for those sitting in that particular row,” the experts explained.

Flight attendant Michael Clip, who is based out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, pointed out an additional issue caused by poor etiquette when it comes to storage bins.

“As the amount of passengers in the aisle searching for space begins to grow, so does the likelihood the flight will depart late,” he explained.

So if you’re hoping to be guaranteed overhead storage space, flight crews recommend purchasing a premium ticket for earlier boarding or upgrading your seat.

Getting The Right Experience

