Final Moments of Sarah Everard Can Be Seen In Dashcam Footage As Wayne Couzens Kidnaps Her

Evil Wayne Couzens showed Sarah Everard his warrant and pretended to arrest her before he raped and killed her. Couzens was a serving Metropolitan Police officer at the time.

Chilling footage shows the moment Sarah Everard was “arrested” by evil police officer Wayne Couzens before he raped and murdered her.

A dashcam from a passing car captured Couzens. Sarah was handcuffed and stopped under the pretense of Covid restrictions.

A court heard Couzens used the knowledge of a Metropolitan Police officer to hold Sarah before driving her into rural areas where he raped her and killed her. The body was then kept in a fridge.

According to the Old Bailey, Couzens tricked Sarah on her way back from a friend’s house in March 2013.

Couzens had driven for hours, and Sarah vanished as she walked through Clapham south London.

He had rented a car in Devon three days before the crime and even bought handcuffs online.

Prosecutor Tom Little told the court Sarah “would have walked all the way back had she not have been kidnapped.”

However, tragically she was “arrested” by Couzens, who had shown her his warrant and taken on an 80-mile journey before she was raped, strangled, and her body set on fire.

Sarah’s corpse was found in a stream in Kent, only meters from Couzens’s land.

Mr. Little said that at some point, after not being taken to a police station, Sarah “must have realized her fate.”

Her killing prompted outrage across the UK and sparked protests at the rate of violence against women.

Sarah’s family met evil Couzens today as they sat in a packed courtroom.

Her father told Couzens to look at them as he read his heartbreaking victim impact statement before the court.

Jeremy Everard said: “The horrendous murder of my daughter, Sarah, is in my mind all the time and will be for the rest of my life.

“A father wants to look after his children and fix everything, and you have deliberately and with premeditation stopped my ability to do that.”

This footage was captured using dash-cams and bus CCTV. One image shows them standing next to his unique hire car with its hazards. Another shows her in the back seat.

Mr. Little said: “Sarah Everard is standing on the pavement, behind the car, facing the defendant who is a few feet away. As if he is reaching for Sarah Everard with his hand, the defendant seems to be touching his belt.

“A couple was traveling on the south circulate in their car to their home address in south-east London and witnessed the kidnap of Sarah Everard… A front passenger saw what she described as a man and woman standing on the sidewalk with the man behind her.

“The man was wearing dark clothing, and she started to watch more closely because she saw a handcuff. The woman was already holding her left arm behind her back when she walked down the street.

“She was in the process of ‘giving her other arm behind her back as the man, who must have been the defendant, placed the handcuff on her right arm.

“She was compliant, with her head down, and did not appear to be arguing. The defendant appeared confident. The passenger was immediately convinced that the defendant was an undercover officer who was arresting a woman. She assumed she had done something wrong.

“So surprised was the witness by what she had seen, as she considered it to be relatively unusual and not something she had ever witnessed before, she remarked to her husband, ‘I’ve just seen a woman being handcuffed.’

The witness then saw the woman and man walking in front of the vehicle, with the handcuffed woman close behind the man.

“All her husband, who was driving, was able to see or recall of the scene was a stationary white-colored vehicle with its lights flashing.

“They were, in fact, witnessing the kidnap of Sarah Everard. The fraud led to her being detained.

Couzens will be sentenced Thursday, September 30,