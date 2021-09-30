Willie Pep Biopic Starring James Madio, Keir Gilchrist, More To Enter The Ring

EXCLUSIVE: Willie Pep biopic Pep, starring James Madio (Band of Brothers), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) and Ron Livingston (Office Space), will go before cameras next month, in the famed boxer’s hometown of Hartford, CT.

Robert Kolodny (Netflix’s Procession) is directing the film from a script by Steve Liff, with Madio starring as the featherweight champion, inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990.

The sports drama picks up with Pep in 1965, after the limelight has faded. Living with his Italian immigrant parents, a wife half his age and a drug-addled son in a single-family home in Hartford, Pep is tired of obscurity and wants to be a ‘somebody’ again. At the age of 42, with debts mounting and a past that looms large, Pep decides to return to the ring, making a comeback designated by the New York Times as a “Top 10 Human Interest Story.”

Gilchrist will play Pep’s son, Billy Jr., with Livingston portraying his business manager, Bob Kaplan. The film’s female lead has not yet been cast.

Appian Way is producing with Golden Ratio Films, Steve Loff, Asger Hussain, Bennett Elliott and Robert Greene, who will also serve as the film’s editor. Oscar-nominated documentarian Steve James (Hoop Dreams) is also on board as its exec producer.

Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency is representing Madio; Liebman Entertainment is representing Gilchrist; ICM Partners is representing Gilchrist; Thruline Entertainment is representing Livingston.